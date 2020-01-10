WATCH LIVE: Follow all the action as Portlaoise Panthers take on Waterford Wildcats in the National Cup

The Portlaoise Panthers kick-off the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-final weekend this evening (Friday) with the first of their four teams in action.

The Panthers U20 Women take on Waterford Wildcats with tip-off scheduled for 8pm, and you can watch the game live via the Basketball Ireland Youtube channel using the below link:

LIVE: Portlaoise Panthers vs Waterford Wildcats

Fixtures:

Friday 10th January 2020

Hula Hoops U20 Women's National Cup

Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 20:00

Saturday 11th January 2020

Hula Hoops Women's Division One National Cup

Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers, Parochial Hall, 14:00

Sunday 12th January 2020

Hula Hoops U18 Women's National Cup

Portlaoise Panthers v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, Parochial Hall, 13:00

Hula Hoops U20 Men's National Cup

UCD Marian v Portlaoise Panthers, Neptune Stadium, 15:00