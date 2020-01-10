Basketball
WATCH LIVE: Follow all the action as Portlaoise Panthers take on Waterford Wildcats in the National Cup
The Portlaoise Panthers kick-off the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-final weekend this evening (Friday) with the first of their four teams in action.
The Panthers U20 Women take on Waterford Wildcats with tip-off scheduled for 8pm, and you can watch the game live via the Basketball Ireland Youtube channel using the below link:
LIVE: Portlaoise Panthers vs Waterford Wildcats
Fixtures:
Friday 10th January 2020
Hula Hoops U20 Women's National Cup
Portlaoise Panthers v Waterford Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 20:00
Saturday 11th January 2020
Hula Hoops Women's Division One National Cup
Team Tom McCarthy's St Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers, Parochial Hall, 14:00
Sunday 12th January 2020
Hula Hoops U18 Women's National Cup
Portlaoise Panthers v Singleton Supervalu Brunell, Parochial Hall, 13:00
Hula Hoops U20 Men's National Cup
UCD Marian v Portlaoise Panthers, Neptune Stadium, 15:00
