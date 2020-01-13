Portlaoise Panthers girls in control against Waterford Wildcats

The Portlaoise Panthers girls took to the floor again in O’Loughlins, Kilkenny on Wednesday last in the Kilkenny Area League.

Portlaoise Panthers 52

Waterford Wildcats 19

Kilkenny Area League U14 Girls

It was the Wildcats who kicked off the scoreboard in Kilkenny but momentum was short-lived as the Portlaoise girls were the stronger, applying a full-court press which in turn rattled their opponents.

Stacey De Souza kicked off the scoreboard for our girls after great defense work under the basked which allowed her to capitalise. Stephanie Abrama's interception of an inbound pass gave her a great couple of baskets in succession. While brilliantly worked passes paid off and gave Sadhbh Bergin, Mairead Foyle and Teagan O Reilly a ten-point lead after the first quarter.

It was the second quarter where Portlaoise showed their domination. Great defense work from Clodagh Power and Leah Stanley under the basket. Ella Hanamy's control of the game was impeccable and managed a couple of great points starting from the top of the key. Shannon Quigley picked up some great rebounds which added her to the score sheet while Shonagh Finlay was impressive on the fast break to add a further score.

The second half of the game saw the Panthers dominating the floor, breaking down the full-court press that the Wildcats were trying to set up.

It was Faye Brown’s athleticism who picked up 90% of rebounds and in turn gave off great passes to her teammates as well as capitalising herself.

This was a brilliant performance by each and every girl on this team which leaves them in great position to win this league going forward.



Portlaoise Panthers

Team: Clodagh Power, Shannon Quigley, Ella Hanamy, Leah Stanley, Faye Brown, Stacey De Souza, Teagan O'Reilly, Shonagh Finlay, Mairead Foyle, Sadhbh Bergin, Niamh Murphy, Stephanie Abrama.