Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall; Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison); Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30pm in Ballyroan GAA field

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Leinster Master Cross Country

The Leinster Master cross country took place in Gowran Racecourse last weekend and we had six members in action, including Donal Heganey who made his debut in this event. Plenty of medals (and muck) returned home, starting with the O/35 section where Tom Lupton followed up his silver last year by taking the bronze. Tony Reilly was next up, taking silver in the O/45, with Colm Fitzgerald joining them on the silver winning O/35 county team. Aengus Burke took gold in the O/55 section and added a gold county team medal to this also, joined by Noel Marum on the team. Donal had an excellent run on his debut, passing three athletes in the run in to cap a brave performance.

Couch to 5K 2020 Programme

The Portlaoise AC Couch to 5K programme returns Wednesday 8th January 2020. The programme consists of training men and women of all abilities for the annual St Patrick’s Day 5K on 17th March. Registration begins at our track at Portlaoise College from 5pm and the session begins at 6pm until 7pm every Wednesday evening.

Find out more details on our website and Facebook page.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Club AGM

The Club AGM will take place on Monday 20th January at 8pm. All are welcome to attend.

The Fun Way to 5K

As the New Year has begun many of us will be looking to make good on our resolutions. If you are looking to become healthier in the New Year the come to St Abban’s and join our Fit4Life group as they embark on The Fun Way to 5K. Join a warm, friendly group who will support and guide you to a healthier 2020. Starting January 13th at 7:30pm and continuing every Monday and Wednesday.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.