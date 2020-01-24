Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30 in Ballyroan GAA field

Emo Rath AC

Laois County Indoor Track & Field Championship

A bus load of Emo Rath AC athletes and supporters travelled to Nenagh recently for the Laois Athletics County Indoor Track and Field Championships. There was a great turnout of athletes from across the county. Emo Rath stars of the event were Jack Murphy – Gold medals in 60m Sprint; High Jump and Shot Putt and, Chloe Keenan – Gold medals in 60m and 60m Hurdles. Others to win gold medals were: Gillian Keenan – senior ladies 200m and, Eoin Keenan – Senior men long jump. Conall O’Callaghan won three bronze medals, in High Jump, Shot Putt and relay. Emily O’ Neill Delaney won a bronze medal in the Junior Women’s 800m. One of the races of the day was the boys U-11 350m, where Paudie Fahy and Darragh Duffy ran brilliantly to take silver and bronze medals. Jacob Heavy won medals in 60m and long jump. The club had two teams competing in the boys U-11 4 x 100m relay, where they picked up silver and bronze medals. They were: Paudie Fahy, Darragh Duffy, Noah Lawlor and Nathan Heavy, and Rory Hyland, Jack and Ben Slevin and Paddy Lynch. In the U-15 relay our mixed team won bronze medals. They were: Jack Murphy, Conal O’Callaghan, Eimer Dooley and Louise Hartnett. In addition to the above there were many others that made it through their heats and into finals. A big thank you to Grace Balfe for organising the athletes on the day and to Keith Hartnett for all the action photos.

Registrations

Registrations fees for the New Year are now due. Please check the club’s WhatsApp for details.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Post Primary Cross Country

Wednesday last saw the first of the Schools XC. It was a bright but rather cold morning in the picturesque Emo Court.

First up was Minor girls, won by Caoimhe Cuddy and close behind in 2nd was Leah Smullen. Jack Murell took the minor boys title with a last-minute sprint across the line.

Grace Meade was 4th in the junior girls.

Club members Tara Ring, Mya Adams and Grace Meade done their school proud finishing 2nd junior team. Great credit to all who ran, well done.

A special thanks to club officials who give up their time to volunteer at these events as without them these events can not be run.

The Heath Race

The annual Heath 5K and 10K took place last weekend. A frosty morning greeted the runners, on a course that is always testing with a few nice inclines. Well done to the following who ran:

Cormac Howson, Eva Howson, Patricia Naughton, Olwyn Larkin, Niamh Kavanagh, Lucy Dunne, Ursula O'Malley, Margaret Mary Grant, Tracey Gavin, Martina Gardiner, Louise Donohue, Elaine Moore, Niamh Kavanagh, Allanah Boylan.

Couch to 5K 2020 Programme

The Portlaoise AC Couch to 5K programme takes place every Wednesday. The programme consists of training men and women of all abilities for the annual St Patrick’s Day 5K on 17th March. The session begins at 6pm until 7pm every Wednesday evening. Find out more details on our website and Facebook page.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

12th Annual Table Quiz 16.01.20

A massive thank you to everybody who turned out on the night for what was a highly competitive quiz. Without the support of our members and community the club would not be where it is today. Well done to our top 3 teams on the night; The Teachers, Three + 1 and Waiting for Kevin. A massive thank you to all the team who helped organise and run the event. Full results available on St Abban’s Facebook Page.

Laois County Indoors 18.01.20

Well done to all St Abban’s athletes who competed on the day. Lots of medals and smiles on the day as the indoor campaign kicked off. A massive well done to those who took part in their first indoor event. Pictures and results from a hugely successful county indoors in Nenagh are on St Abban’s Facebook Page.

Rundermot 5km & 10km 19.01.20

Well done to St Abbans athletes, in particular our Fit 4 Life members who took part in Rundermot 5km & 10km last Sunday .

Jumps / Hurdles Training

Jumps / Hurdles Training returns Saturday morning at 10am at St Abban’s.

Fit 4 Life 2020 – The Fun Way to 5k

Join us every Monday and Wednesday 7:30 -8:30pm for a fun, supportive and sustainable way to make a healthy change to your lifestyle. Open to walker, jogger and runners.

Club AGM

The Club AGM will take place on Monday 20th January at 8pm. All are welcome to attend.

The Fun Way to 5K

As the New Year has begun many of us will be looking to make good on our resolutions. If you are looking to become healthier in the New Year the come to St Abban’s and join our Fit4Life group as they embark on The Fun Way to 5K. Join a warm, friendly group who will support and guide you to a healthier 2020. Starting January 13th at 7:30pm and continuing every Monday and Wednesday.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.