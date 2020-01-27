WATCH: Portlaoise Panthers highlight tweet reel from Basketball Ireland
On a day when Kobe Bryant died Portlaoise Panthers registered some great scores in their National Cup Final win.
Here's a flavour tweeted by Basketball Ireland starting with a stunning fade hot from Trudy Walker.
Walker with the fade-away finish— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
1.04 to play Q1 @HulaHoopsIE U20 Women’s Division One Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 21 @meteorsbb 12 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/MLtKSGhsoB
Trudy Walker finishes in the lane❗️— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
7.16 to play Q1 @HulaHoopsIE U20 Women’s Division One National Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 6 @meteorsbb
2 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/8bIbn33m5F
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/RYU0fPy2WB
Burke with the finish in the paint— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
1.17 to play Q2 @HulaHoopsIE U20 Women’s Division One Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 36 @meteorsbb 28 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/N9v4JxauZ3
Half time @HulaHoopsIE U20 Women’s Division One Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 40 @meteorsbb 28 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/cN88AcGUkv
Dooley with the fast break score⛹️♀️— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
8.42 to play Q3 @HulaHoopsIE Women’s Division One National Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 45 @meteorsbb 33 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/YcBuYQgbf0
Trudy Walker with the rebound and finish❗️— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
9.13 to play Q4 @HulaHoopsIE Women’s Division One National Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 60 @meteorsbb 56 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/d770PRTIjO
Ciara Wheeler with another triple— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
5.09 to play Q4 @HulaHoopsIE Women’s Division One National Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 69 @meteorsbb 62 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/5K2wDjDBb2
Ciara Byrne with the mid range jumper— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
2.18 to play Q3 @HulaHoopsIE Women’s Division One National Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 54 @meteorsbb 52 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/kh2ofrO1Fz
Lisa Blaney with the euro step⛹♀️— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
7.52 to play Q4 @HulaHoopsIE Women’s Division One National Cup Final @plaoisepanthers 64 @meteorsbb 56 #HulaHoopsCup #20x20
WATCH IT: https://t.co/Pwa4yPRC1f
LIVE STATS: https://t.co/Ba5pF1MRwK pic.twitter.com/gdDWNTemt4
PORTLAOISE PANTHERS ARE CHAMPIONS!!!— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
Claire Melia ices it from the free throw line to make it full time @HulaHoopsIE Women’s Division Cup final @plaoisepanthers 75 @meteorsbb 71 after a thriller! #HulaHoopsCup @20x20_ie #womeninsportire #20x20 pic.twitter.com/2hcaRpzeK8
Two cups in three days.— Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 26, 2020
Watch out world - Portlaoise is rising! @plaoisepanthers @20x20_ie #HulaHoopsCup pic.twitter.com/iX6O4urj0w
Dear Kobe: pic.twitter.com/Vy3o4nmAi2— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
Thank you, Kobe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/XbCAen5xrF— FIBA (@FIBA) January 26, 2020
