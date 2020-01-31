Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Charlie Curran 5 Mile

Well done to our club athletes who ran in Carlow 5 mile on January 26th. Michelle Keenan and Louise Mahony were 2nd and 3rd ladies home respectively. Club times were Jimmy Nerney (31.51), Michelle Keenan (32.07), Louise Mahony (32.25), Elaine Mahony (38.36), Shaun Maher (38.50), Agnes Fennelly (48.39), Martina Peacock (48.39), Liz O'Reilly (49.05)



Raheny 5 Mile

Noel Burke ran in the Raheny 5-mile race in Dublin. Noel, who is in good form of late, ran a great time of 27.01. Great running from Noel.



National Under 23 Indoor Championships

Well done to Shane Bowe who ran in the National U23 Indoor Championships in AIT. Shane ran in both the 200m and 400m races and competed very well in both races and ran a Personal Best in the 200m of 23.13 seconds. Well done Shane.



Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30 in Ballyroan GAA field

Emo Rath AC

National Indoor Track & Field Championship

Eoin Keenan competed in the National U-23 Long Jump in Athlone recently. Eoin was a little below his best, but still managed to win silver with a 6.46m jump, which was just 6cm off the winning jump. Well done Eoin on winning another National medal for the club.

Cushinstown Indoor Competition

Three athletes from the club travelled to Cushinstown for their Indoor Track & Field competition. They were Ava and Jack Murphy, and Paudie Fahy. The competition was of the highest order. Ava ran brilliantly and is continuing to improve with every race. Jack ran an excellent sprint and just missed out on a medal in 4th place. Paudie ran a super race in his 60m event, finishing in 3rd place. Well done to all.

Registrations

Registrations fees for the New Year are now due. Please check the club’s WhatsApp for details.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Training

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Weekly Round-Up

The weekend’s main action was in Dublin and Carlow and we had members in both. Mary Mulhare travelled to the capital for the Raheny 5 mile, and in a class field Mary finished 9th lady in a time of 28.25. In Carlow, the event was the Charlie Curran 5K race, and here we had the following in action - Lucy Dunne, Ursula O Malley, Sinead and Niall Collins, Martina Gardinar, Rosemarie Dalton, Patricia Naughton and Niamh Kavanagh. Well done to all.

Laois Indoors

A great day was had by all at the Laois indoors in Nenagh and thanks to all who organise this event each year.

Our juveniles were well represented on the day and each and everyone enjoyed the experience. We took home more than 40 than medals on the day. Our juveniles are now preparing to step up to Leinster indoor championship on February 1st and 2nd.

The first of the adult events was ladies and men Masters over 1K. Representing our Masters we had Colm Fitzgerald, Donal Heagney and Maria Cuddy. Colm was 3rd Over-35 and Donal was 2nd O-45. Maria was 1st O35. Both Anna Duggan and Catherine Ryan took on the challenge of the fast-paced senior 200 meters. Well done to all who took part on the day.

Couch to 5K 2020 Programme

The Portlaoise AC Couch to 5K programme takes place every Wednesday. The programme consists of training men and women of all abilities for the annual St Patrick’s Day 5K on 17th March. The session begins at 6pm until 7pm every Wednesday evening. Find out more details on our website and Facebook page.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Leinster Star Award Tickets

This year we have two athletes receiving awards; Nichole Kehoe Dowling, Senior Laois Athlete Award and Ruby Millett receiving the Jumps Award. Congrats to both athletes on their achievement. The awards night is on Saturday 15th February in the Radisson Blu, Athlone. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so by purchasing online on the Leinster Athletics website.

The Irish Life Health National Championships

The Irish Life Health National Junior and U23 Championships took place in Athlone on Saturday 25th of January. For many athletes, it marked their first opportunity to get back on track after a hard slog through the winter. Daena Kealy made a winning start to 2020, taking gold in the u23 High Jump with a jump of 1.70m. After a fantastic 2019 Ruby Millet had to settle for 2nd place in the Junior Women’s Long Jump with a jump of 5.54m. It’s a promising start to the New Year for both athletes and we look forward to seeing loads more from them in 2020.

Charlie Curran Memorial Run 26/1/20

The Charlie Curran Memorial 5mile has become a regular fixture on the calendar for many St. Abbans athletes. Sunday last proved no different with a host of athletes donning the green, white and gold to support a great cause. Well done to all of our athletes who took part. Full results are available on St Abbans Facebook page.

Results: Barry Knowles 31.13. Noeleen Condron 56.14 and Una Kelly, Seamus Brennan 32:38, Aidan Maher 34.40, Sharon Buggy 40.00, Margaret Davis 43:50, Claire O’Neill 46:30, Michael McDonald 46:30, Pauline Doyle 46:30, Colette Brennan 48:30, Fiona Doyle 54:50, Nichola O’Sullivan 54:50 and Helen Seery 60:13. Well done to all.

Fit 4 Life 2020 – The Fun Way to 5k

Join us every Monday and Wednesday 7:30 -8:30pm for a fun, supportive and sustainable way to make a healthy change to your lifestyle. Open to walker, jogger and runners.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Charlie Curran 5 mile Race

Well done to all who took part in Charlie Curran 5 mile run in Carlow. Well done Kevin Mulpeter, Aileen Doyle and Alyssa Hutchinson.

Great Heath 10k & 5k

Well done to everyone to who ran the Great Heath 10k and 5k. Well done to Lisa Sweeney and Kate Connolly for coming 1st and 2nd in the Ladies 5k – fantastic achievement, well done to you both. Well done to all and great seeing all the support too. We hopefully got a photo of everyone

World Half Marathon, Donadea Forest

Well done to Anne-Marie Moore and Carmel Faherty who ran the world half marathon over the weekend. There were numerous half marathons during the weekend to celebrate world half-marathon day. Well done from all at St Michaels AC

Cross country - Gowran

Just wanted to say a massive congratulations and thanks to all our amazing athletes that took part in the Cross Country in Kilkenny recently. Everyone that started crossed the finish line which was an achievement in itself given the conditions. Well done to you all. We had two of our Ladies medal for County Laois placed third. Well done to both Lisa Sweeney and Olivia Sheerin.

Our Juveniles also had an amazing relay race coming down the line and narrowly missing third spot. Amazing young athletes and a very positive outlook for the future of the club, well done to everyone.

Senior Training

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.