Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison); Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall; Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison); Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

National Junior & U23 Championships

Well done to Shane Bowe who competed in the National Indoor Championships in Abbotstown. Shane competed in the 400m and finished in a time of .53.35. Later that day Shane ran the 200m event in another impressive time of .23.87. Great running Shane!

Leinster Indoors Day 1

In the Girl’s U-16 1500m race both Faye McEvoy and Niamh Tunny ran brilliant races to bring back 2 individual Leinster medals: Faye winning a Silver medal and Niamh winning Bronze. Great performances from both Faye and Niamh! Evan Hogg ran in the Boy’s U-18 1500m and finished 7th. Elaine Miller was in action in the U-13 60m sprints and finished 4th in her heat. Elaine also took part in the U-13 Long Jump. Well done to all the athletes who competed!

Leinster Indoors Day 2

All 3 of our athletes took part in the Girls U-16 800m. Niamh Tunny, Faye McEvoy and Ciara Bowe all ran very well in the heats with both Niamh and Faye qualifying for the final and Ciara just missing out on a place in the final. In the final there was a great battle for top spots. Faye McEvoy claimed a Silver Medal just ahead of Niamh Tunny who won bronze. Well done to Faye, Niamh and Ciara who all super races over the weekend.

IMRA Castlecomer Southeast League

Well done to Evan Hogg who finished 1st U-18, and 4th overall in the IMRA Castlecomer Southeast League. This race took place in Castlecomer Discovery Park on the 2nd of February, with athletes running a distance of 8km. Well done Evan!

Trim 10 Mile

Well done to Martina Peacock and Agnes Fennelly who travelled to Meath on February 2nd to compete in the Trim 10 Mile. Both Martina and Agnes finished in a time of 1.42.33. Well done ladies!

Ballyfin GAA 6km

Well done to all our athletes who ran in the Ballyfin GAA 6km on February 2nd.

In the Men’s race, Cian McDonald was 1st home claiming the title for the 3rd year in a row, Noel Burke was 2nd and John Kirwan 7th. In the Ladies race Breda McDonald was 2nd and Kate McDonald 3rd. Sadhbh Moore ran a great race and was 1st U-16 Girl home. Bridget Moore also ran well over the 6km route. Well done to all athletes!

South Leinster Schools Cross Country

Well done to all our athletes who competed in the South Leinster Schools race in Carlow, representing their school Heywood CS. There was big competition, with only the top 15 individuals and top 3 teams progressing to the Leinster Championships. Results are as follows:

Well done to Clodagh Gee in the minor girls who ran well in her first south Leinster race in the 1600m girl’s race. In the junior girl’s 1800m Niamh Tunney had a brilliant race to finish 2nd, with Ciara Bowe and Chloe Morris having strong runs also. Keenan Hearns ran in the Minor boy’s race, representing his school Mountrath CS. Well done to the Intermediate Girls team who won the bronze team medals. The team was lead home by Faye Mc Evoy who finished 4th, Caoimhe Moore 15th, Abby Lalor and Anna Keane in 24th and 25th.

Well done to Evan Hogg who finished 7th and Jack Mc Mahon who finished 18th. Congratulations to the Senior girl’s team who won silver team medals, Niamh Mc Donald led home the team finishing in 10th place, Sarah Delaney 13th, followed by our 3rd club athlete Mairead Sinnott. Best of luck to all running in the Leinster Championships in Santry next week.

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30pm in Ballyroan GAA field

Emo Rath AC

Leinster Indoor Track & Field Championship

The club had two athletes competing at the Leinster Indoor Championships in AIT recently. They were Chloe Keenan and Jack Murphy. Chloe competed in the Girls U-16 60m Hurdles. Chloe got a great start and led the field over every hurdle. Unfortunately, she was caught on the line and just missed out on gold by the narrowest of margins. Still, a Leinster Silver medal was secured. Well done Chloe. Jack Murphy competed in the High Jump, Long Jump and 60m Hurdles. Jack had another good performance in the high jump, where he cleared 1.35m, and although he was outside the medals he is shaping up well for a good summer of competition.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Oughaval AC

Leinster Indoor Championships

Oughaval had a successful weekend at the Leinster Indoor Championships recently

Luke Buggy took his first Leinster medal at the Boys U-16 shot put and Canice Whearty was the silver medal winner in the Boys U-19 400M. Oisin Jago ran will in a hotly contested U-18 800m final.

Well done to all who travelled to Athlone for the Indoor Championships.

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Dan sets a record

Another magical day for young Dan Downey in Athlone last weekend, taking the Leinster U-12 Indoor 600m in a championship record 1.41. To top that off, Dan also took silver in the long Jump with a jump of 4m23cm. Massive stuff by this young man, congratulations Daniel.

Dungarvan 10 mile

A great crew from our club turned out for the Annual Dungarvan 10 mile organized by West Waterford AC. Windy conditions added to the challenge but despite this we had some PBs, namely Niall Collins and Donal Heagney. Well done to all who ran - Richie Reid, Paul Cuddy, Anne Hogan, Anna Duggan 4th in her category, Maria Cuddy, Cathy Mulhare, Alex McDonald, Niamh Kavanagh, Amanda McDonald, Julieka Cahill, Sinead Collins, Martina Gardiner, Suzanne Milley, Caroline Dunne, Tracey Gavin, Ursula O Malley and Louise Donohue.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

South Leinster Schools XC, 30.01.20 at Carlow Hurling Club

A large St Abban's contingent took to the cross today, representing an array of schools across South Leinster. The schools XC is for many a highlight of their juvenile running careers and today certainly provided many good memories for Abban's athletes. The key takeaway from the day was the number of athletes cracking the top 15 and progressing to Leinsters and the overall progression and development of our athletes overall from this time last year. With those who have put in the consistent work and effort seeing the rewards. The club, coaches, parents, teachers and athletes can be very proud of everyone who raced today Leinster Schools will be held on February 12th at Santry Demesne, Dublin.

Results: Minor Girls: Katie McGrath 36th Aisling Cawley 43rd. Minor Boys: Jack Milton 19th, Joe Fenien. Junior Girls: Audrey Byrne 12th, Aoibheann Mcdonald 16th. Junior Boys: Mackenzie Macivor 4th, Adam Buggy 12th, Sean O'Sullivan 16th. Inter Girls: Kate O' Neill. Inter Boys: Jack Fenlon 2nd, Lee Murray 27th, Eoin Cawley 30th. Senior Girls: Cara Mahar 12th. Senior Boys: Naoise Kettle 5th, TJ Burke 10th.

PB for Saragh Buggy: Massive congratulations to Saragh Buggy jumping a new PB of 6.03m today at Abbottstown National Indoor Arena, guesting in the Northern Ireland and Ulster championships.

Leinster Indoors Day 1 + 2, Athlone Indoor Arena, Day 1: 01.02.20 and Day 2: 02.02.20.

This weekend saw the indoors kick into full swing with day 1 and 2 of the Leinster Indoors commencing in Athlone Indoor Arena. We had athletes competing in a range of events from high jump (HJ) long jump (LJ) to hurdles and sprints. Well done to all our athletes who competed and gave their all on the boards today

Results - Girls U12: Cara English HJ 1.15m 5th place and 600m 2:03 H1 5th place. Boys U12: Kalem Buggy 600m 1:55 Final 10th place, 60m Hurdles 11:50s Final 5th place and LJ 3.69m 11th place, Sean O'Sullivan LJ 3.64m 12th place, Cian O'Sullivan LJ 3.25m 23rd place. Girls U14: Rachel Ayres 800m 2:32 Final 8th Place. Boys U14: Fionn O'Sullivan LJ 3.28m 11th place. Girls U15: Maya Brennan HJ 1.45m 4th place. Girls U16: Kate O'Neill 800m 2:37 Final 6th place. Boys U16: Adam Buggy 800m 2:29 H1 7th place. Girls U17: Seoighe English 28:72 H3 4th place. Boys U18; Josh McDonald LJ 5.55m 6th place and 200m 24:07 Final 3rd place.

Fit 4 Life 2020

The Fun Way to 5k: Join us every Monday and Wednesday 7:30 -8:30pm for a fun, supportive and sustainable way to make a healthy change to your lifestyle. Open to walkers, joggers and runners.

Leinster Star Award Tickets

This year we have two athletes receiving awards; Nichole Kehoe Dowling, Senior Laois Athlete Award and Ruby Millett receiving the Bill Battersby Jumps Award and Juvenile Laois Award. Congrats to both athletes on their achievement. The awards night is on Saturday 15th February in the Radisson Blu, Athlone. Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so by purchasing online on the Leinster Athletics website.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

