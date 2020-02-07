Portlaoise Panthers duo scoop national awards

The silverware just keeps on coming for the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club.

Two weeks on from their 75-71 Women’s Division One National Cup triumph over Trinity Meteors at the National Stadium in Tallaght, two members of the victorious outfit have been honoured by Basketball Ireland.

Head Coach Peter O'Sullivan has been named as the Coach of the Month having led the Panthers to a memorable U-18 and Women's National Cup double, while the Panthers' American import Trudy Walker, MVP in the National Cup final, has been selected as the Women’s Division One Player of the Month in recognition of her performances.

January was quite the month for basketball in Portlaoise as three All-Ireland titles arrived in the space of 5 days with the Pat Critchley-led Scoil Chríost Rí setting the ball rolling with a historic U-19 'A' School's Cup title before the Panthers sealed an unforgettable double later that weekend.

The Women's side is back in action this Saturday evening with the team's first home game since winning the All Ireland when they take on Tipp Knights at St Mary's Hall, Portlaoise. Tip-off is at 6pm.