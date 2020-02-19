Dublin girls stand in way of Portlaoise school's basketball double dream

The basketball players of Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise are aiming to do the league and cup double at the 2019/20 at the All Ireland Schools League finals at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght next week.

After they scooped the Schools Cup title back in January with a blistering display, Loreto Abbey Dalkey stands in the way of the Laois school's dreams of completing the clean sweep next week.

It has been a huge year for the Portlaoise players as many have been involved in the Portlaoise Panthers senior club wins this year.

The final tips off at 11 am on Thursday, February 27.

Watch it live: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=Yri31EJWnmY&feature=youtu.be