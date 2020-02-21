Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Novice Road Race Championships marks the start of the "Downeys Suzuki Laois Athletics" Road Race Season

Vicarstown was the venue on Sunday last for the Downeys Suzuki Laois Novice Road Race Championships.

Hosted by Oughaval AC, the race took place under the shadow of Storm Denis. The rains held off, but the wind made it's presence felt.

In a departure from previous years, the juveniles did not have their own programme but raced in the junior parkrun at 11:00.

The conditions for parkrun are difficult at the moment, Storm Denis this weekend and Storm Ciara last weekend have left the course quite soft.

Full results are on https://www.parkrun.ie/vicarstown-juniors/results/latestresults/

The Novice Ladies completed the 3k lap, with the last kilometre along the canal, and into the wind. Michelle Brennan St. Abbans was the winner, with Aisling Bohan Portlaoise 2nd, and Gillian Cunningham Portlaoise 3rd.

The Portlaoise AC took the team title - Aisling, Gillian, Anna Duggan and Sandra Fitzpatrick, with St Abbans 2nd - Michelle, Elaine Connolly, Mairead O'Doherty and Sharon Buggy.

The Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District ladies took bronze with just 2 points to spare over St Michaels - the Ballyroan Abbeyleix quartet of Aine McDonald, Elaine Mahoney, Mairead Sinnott and Agnes Fennelly scoring 62 points, with St Michaels quartet of Theresa Broughill, Valerie McAuliffe, Aileen Doyle and Geraldine Cullen on 64 points.

The Novice Men faced into the wind on two locations, with the race starting well down the canal road. Cian Kelly took an early lead and was never troubled. The real competition was for silver and bronze, with Noel Burke (Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District) and Mick Kelly (St Abbans) eventually getting away from David O'Hara and Liam Buggy (Ballyfin AC). There were seven teams in the race, a great number to have in such difficult conditions. St Abban’s took gold - Cian Kelly, Mick Kelly, Jamie Malone and William Kelly scoring 18 points. Ballyfin had David O'Hara, Liam Buggy, Tony Cox and Luke Hyland in second place on 32 points. The host club, Oughaval AC just held off Ballyroan Abbeyleix to take bronze - Paddy McLoughlin, Cathal Connaughton, Joseph Fitzpatrick and Brian Hogan on 55 points, with Noel Burke, Jimmy Nerney, Josh Lennon and Ronan O'Reilly on 59 points.

The next road race championship will be the Senior Championship - hosted in St Abban’s on Sunday, March 22nd.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions.

Training schedule:

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

County Novice Road Championships

The County Novice Road Championships were held in Vicarstown on February 16th. The Ladies were up first with a 3km race. Our B.A&D club team claimed a bronze team medal. Great running from Aine McDonald, Elaine Mahony, Mairead Sinnott, Agnes Fennelly and Martina Peacock. Well done ladies! In the 2nd race of the day the men completed a 6km route, with Noel Burke winning an Individual Silver! Noel led home the team of Jimmy Nurney, Josh Lennon and Ronan O’Reilly, who just missed out on a team medal. Well done to both teams.

Southeast IMRA League

Well done to our club athletes who competed in the Southeast IMRA League, which took place in Oughaval Woods Stradbally on February 16th. The race was 8.5km in length. The results were as follows: Evan Hogg- 1st M18; Eoghan Whelan- 1st Junior male; Louise Mahony- Second female. Well done to all on great results!

Leinster Schools XC Championships

Tough and mucky conditions in Santry on the 12th of February saw the Leinster Schools Cross Country, well done to all our athletes who qualified to run. First up was Niamh Tunney running in the junior girls 2km, and finished in 12th place. Faye McEvoy finished also in 12th place in the Intermediate girls 3.5km race. Also on the team were Caoimhe Moore (41st), Anna Keane (44th) and Abby Lalor (54th). Evan Hogg finished in 18th place and Eoghan Whelan finished 66th in the Intermediate boys 4500m race. In the Senior Girl’s race we also had a team: Niamh Mc Donald (25th), Sarah Delaney (47th) and Mairead Sinnott (59th). Niamh Tunney and Faye McEvoy qualified for the All Irelands where they will represent their school Heywood CS, while Eoghan Whelan will also progress with his team St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny (that won the Leinster Championships). The club would like to wish our three athletes going forward to the All Ireland Schools XC the very best of luck!

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30 in Ballyroan GAA field

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.15-8.15pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.30-8.30pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Laois Novice C.C.

The first of this year’s county road races took place in Vicarstown on Sunday last, the Novice race. The leftovers of storm Denis left the runners with a blustery day on the canal but a great turn out from all clubs meant more than 25 lined up for the ladies race and 40 or more in the men’s. Portlaoise had a fantastic result with individual 2nd place for Aisling Bohan and 3rd place for Gillian Cunningham. The two ladies led the team along with Anna Duggan, Sandra Fitzpatrick, Sara O’Hara and Cathy Mulhare, who claimed top spot. A marvellous start to the season for the ladies.

In the men’s, Trevor Percy made a return to the local racing scene and ran a brilliant race to take 7th position. Paul Cuddy, Donal Heagney, Niall Collins and Paul McDonagh made up our mens team on the day. Well done lads.

Seodhna’s Leinster Award

Congratulations to Seodhna Hoey, pictured receiving her Leinster Senior Star Award for Laois 2019. The awards night was held in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Athlone on Saturday the 15th February. This was Seodhna's 3rd time to win this award, having previously won it in 2013 and 2014. A massive achievement for Seodhna.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

Armagh 5k, Armagh, 13.02.20

Maisy O'Sullivan, Cheryl Nolan and Cian Kelly all travelled to Armagh this evening to race in their annual festival of running. The women’s race held over 3k, started off at a blistering pace with a stellar international field assembled. Cheryl finished in 26th position in a time of 9:42. Maisy completed the course in 9:53 for 43rd place. Cian Kelly got a last-minute entry to the race and made great use of the opportunity setting a new PB of 15:00. After a very successful Cross Country season it marks a great start to 2020 for Cian. Well done to all 3 athletes and their coaches for all their hard work and dedication.

Irish University Indoor Championships, 15/2/20, Athlone IT

The University Indoor Athletics Championships brought the best out of many of our athletes yesterday with a great array of medals gathered. In the Women’s High Jump, Daena Kealy got back to winning ways taking the High Jump title with a clearance of 1.70m. Remarkably this is Daena’s second National Title of the year after winning the u23 Championships earlier this month. Women’s Triple Jump saw Saragh Buggy continues her impressive start to 2020 with a winning jump of 13.18m while representing DCU. Continuing the strong showing from our ladies was Ruby Millet in the Women’s Long Jump. Jumping in the colours of UCC gathered her first National Title of the year in the Women’s Long Jump. A jump of 5.76m was enough to take the victory. Representing Carlow IT in the Men’s Pole Vault, Matthew Rossiter just missed out on a medal in the Pole Vault with a clearance of 3.80m which saw him finish in 4th place. Daena and Saragh’s performances also helped DCU to their 13th consecutive Women’s Indoor team title.

Laois Novice Road Championships,16/2/20, Vicarstown

The weather just about held up for the opening of the Laois Road championships. The club had good numbers out in both the men’s and women’s races with new and old faces braving the winds. We also had some juvenile athletes taking part in the Junior Parkrun. In the women’s race Michelle Brennan took the victory and continues to improve with every race. She was backed up by Elaine Connolly, Mairead Doherty, Deirdre Brennan, Sharon buggy, Ann Nicol Waugh and Mairead Moore. The ladies took second place in the team also. Fresh off his PB on Thursday evening Cian Kelly continued his excellent run of form. After a tough opening kilometre into the wind Cian took up the running and there was no doubt about the final result after that. Mick Kelly returned from injury to finish in 3rd place. While Jamie Malone and Will Kelly had strong runs to complete the gold medal-winning team. David McEvoy, Barry Knowles, Seamus Brennan, Ramon buggy, Aidan Maher, Francis Flemming and Liam Byrne completed the St Abban’s contingent in the men’s race. Well done to all athletes and hopefully we will see all these and many more in the Intermediate and Senior Championships over the next few weeks.

Fit 4 Life 2020 – The Fun Way to 5k

Join us every Monday and Wednesday 7:30 -8:30pm for a fun, supportive and sustainable way to make a healthy change to your lifestyle. Open to walkers, joggers and runners.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

