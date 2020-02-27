WATCH Scoil Chríost Rí All-Ireland Basketball Champions on the double - score highlights

Congratulations to the Scoil Chríost Rí basketball who completed the All-Ireland Schools Basketball League and Cup double at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Thursday.

Here are some of the highlights.

Congratulations to Double All Ireland Champions @ScoilChriostRi1 a magnificent win, well done to all the players, coaches and supporters. https://t.co/w8OjR1BxVS — Portlaoise Panthers (@plaoisepanthers) February 27, 2020

5:44 to go in the U19 A Girls #SchoolLeagueFinal and it's @ScoilChriostRi1 51 Loreto Abbey Dalkey 30 https://t.co/VMMwD1hGCH pic.twitter.com/om7Fz9B7Hn — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 27, 2020

Timeout with 3:59 to go in Q3 of U19 A Girls #SchoolLeagueFinal and it's @ScoilChriostRi1 40 Loreto Abbey Dalkey 26. https://t.co/VMMwD1hGCH pic.twitter.com/3O22zS3Wt6 — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 27, 2020

Timeout with 5:14 to go in Q2 of the U19 A Girls #SchoolLeagueFinal and @ScoilChriostRi1 lead Loreto Abbey Dalkey 23-14 https://t.co/VMMwD1hGCH pic.twitter.com/A59Lx8XIoH February 27, 2020

Mid Q1 of the U19 A Girls #SchoolLeagueFinals and it's @ScoilChriostRi1 7 Loreto Abbey Dalkey 6 https://t.co/VMMwD1hGCH pic.twitter.com/AKkfE8XqU0 — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 27, 2020