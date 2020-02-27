WATCH Scoil Chríost Rí All-Ireland Basketball Champions on the double - score highlights

Scoil Chríost Rí celebrate League victory in Tallaght

Congratulations to the Scoil Chríost Rí basketball who completed the All-Ireland Schools Basketball League and Cup double at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Thursday.

Here are some of the highlights.