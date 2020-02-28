Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Leinster Junior/Senior/Masters Indoors Championships

A group of B.A&D athletes took part in the Leinster Junior/Senior and Masters Indoor Championships in Abbotstown on Saturday the 32nd of February.

The results were as follows:

3000m Senior: Cian McDonald 3rd in 9.01.7.

M35: Noel Burke 2nd in 9.36.13.

M60: Martin McDonald 1st in 11.12.41.

Junior: Evan Hogg 7th in 9.48.69.

200m: Shane Bowe: 3rd in Heat 3 (24.22).

1500m Senior: Cian McDonald 6th 4.12.55.

M60: Martin McDonald 1st 5.08.63.

Well done to all who ran great to see medals coming back to the club!

Graiguecullen 10k

Well done to Tom Dunne who competed in the Graiguecullen 10k on Sunday the 23rd of March. Tom finished 3rd in 35.22. Well done Tom!

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30 in Ballyroan GAA field.

Emo Rath AC

Leinster Senior Indoor Championships

Eoin Keenan became the Club’s first representative at Leinster Senior Championship level. Eoin competed in the Senior Men’s long jump at the indoor arena at NIA. Eoin did not disappoint, producing an early season-best jump of 6.70m to win the event and bring home the clubs first Leinster Senior Gold medal. Eoin will be competing in the National Senior Championships shortly and should give a good account of himself in that competition.

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.15-8.15pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Graiguecullen 5k and 10k, Co. Laois, 23.02.20:

Well done to all our athletes who competed this Saturday in either the 5k or 10k hosted by Graiguecullen GAA. Well done to all who wore the club colours today and battled hard. Congratulations to young buck Jack Fenlon on taking 2nd in the 5k and to the seasoned warrior Brian Kelly on winning the 10k.

5K Results: Jack Fenlon - 2nd place, 16.24; Mairead Moore - 40th place, 24.28; Pauline Doyle - 71st place, 27.12; Noeleen Condron, 122nd place, 33.17; Ann Whelan, 145th place, 36.46; Mary Whelan, 151st place, 36.46; Anne Walsh, 163rd place, 40.32.

10K Results: Brian Kelly, 1st place 32.31; Seamus Brennan, 8th place, 40.46; Ciaran Kelly, 21st place, 45.37; Michael McDonald, 58th place, 54.17.

Leinster Junior, Senior and Masters Indoor Championships, National Indoor Arena Abbottstown, Dublin, 22/2/20.

Well done to all our athletes who took part in the Leinster Indoors Saturday. We had some great performances and it's great to see all ages in the club out competing. Saragh Buggy Senior Women's Triple Jump 1st 13.18M, Brennan W40 3k Walk 1st 23:29, Cian Kelly Senior Men's 1500m 4th 4:10, John Fenlon M40 1500m 1st 4:18, Liam Byrne M45 1500m 2nd 4:51, 800m 2:20 4th, Francis Fleming M60 1500m 3rd 5:31, 3000m 2nd 11:48, Collete English W45 800 2nd 2:49, Sharon Buggy W45 800m 3rd 3:03, Ann Nichol Waugh W55 800m 3:23 3rd, 400m 3rd 1:27 and Dick Mullins M70 3000m 1st 13:31.

National Star Awards

The National Star Awards will take place on the 29.02.20 in The Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore. Congratulations to Ruby Milet who is receiving two National Awards at the National Star Awards night in Tullamore on the 29th of February. On the night, Ruby will receive The Bill Battersby Award. This trophy is awarded by the Juvenile Committee for Ruby's outstanding achievements in the Long Jump during 2019. She will also receive the 2019 Juvenile Star Award for County Laois. Well done Ruby, we are incredibly proud of all your achievements

Day 4 Leinster Indoor Championships, Abottstown Indoor Arena, 23/2/20

After great success yesterday our juveniles returned to Abbottstown today for Day 4 of the Leinster Indoor Championships. It once again proved a great day for the club with 4 medals brought home across the more technical events. Seoighe English U17 High Jump 3rd, Aoibhín McDonald U16 Triple Jump 2nd, Katie Baldwin U15 Triple Jump 2nd and Sarah Graham U19 Triple Jump 3rd. Well done to each of the athletes and their coaches who have put in great work along the way. Let’s hope they will continue this success over the next weeks and months to follow in the footsteps of our senior athletes. Best wishes in the All Ireland Indoors!

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Run for Rosie Rathgarvan

Well done to Kevin Mulpeter Snr who ran the 10k in 42:36 and Aileen Doyle in 54:48.

Well done also to the Wrafter family who all ran in the 5k run: Brook Wrafter 30:41, Logan Wrafter 39:05, Cecilia Wrafter 42:13. Well done to all who took part from all in Michael's AC.

Leinster Indoors Abbottstown

Well done to Bernie Bannon and Siobhan McCann who travelled to Abbottstown and took part and who each won medals in their various events.

Bernie won gold in the 60 metres, 200 metres and Long Jump. She also went on to win Silver in the shot put and the weight. Well done also to Siobhan who won Silver in the long jump. She ran great races in the 60m and 200m. Well done to both Bernie and Siobhan from all in Michael's AC

Leinster juvenile and junior Indoors

St Michael’s had many Medal winners this weekend at the juvenile indoors. Day 1: Kevin Ogedegbe, came second in the junior 60m. Ella-Cyndy Banjoko-Johnson came 2nd in the junior shot put and triple jump.

Day 2: Ella-Cyndy Banjoko-Johnson came 2nd in U-18 shot put, 1st in U-18 triple jump in a new Championship Best Performance of 11.40m.

Well done to Ella and Kevin from all in Michael's AC

Hobart President Award St Michael’s Portarlington

The Honorary award of President of Michael's AC was presented to Bill Devereux recently in O'Deas in Portarlington.

This was in honour of his many years of contribution and dedication to the club. We are very lucky to have Bill in the club and greatly appreciate all the work he has done throughout the years. The members turned out in force to honour Bill and show their gratitude for all Bill has done for both seniors and juniors at St Michael’s. We had a great turnout to join in the celebrations. Well done Bill from all in Michael's AC

Laois Novice Road Race

A massive well done for our athletes coming out recently and racing in what can only be described as hurricane conditions. Fantastic running by everyone, well done.

Well done to Aileen Doyle, Rachel Lacey, Geraldine Cullen, Valerie McAuliffe, Teresa Broughall, Brian Yarrow, Owen Connolly, Gary Kelly, Kieron Copeland, George Sharpe. Well done to them all from all in Michaels AC

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.