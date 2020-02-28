Laois Martial Arts in the medals at The Mugendo Open

Laois Martial Arts were on the road again for a recent event, this time to The Mugendo Open in Sligo. As always, the team competed in both Light Contact and Point Fighting with seven fighters taking to the mats to test their skills.

Peter McInerney, the youngest of the team at 5 years old, secured 1st place in Point Fighting, become Mugeno Open Champion. Peter went on then to secure a 3rd place finish in Light Contact against an opponent from Northern Ireland.

Sisters Abygail and Ciara McPartlan were next to step on to the mats to compete. Abygail secured a 2nd place medal for what was a great effort in Point Fighting from the young fighter. Her sister, Ciara, took first place in Point Fighting becoming Mugendo Open Champion and securing a 3rd place finish in Light Contact.

Another two Sisters Hannah and Amelia Reinhardt took to mats for what turned out to be a great day of competition for them both. Hannah secured a well deserved 1st place in the Light Contact, becoming Mugendo Open Champion and securing a 2nd place finish in Light Contact. Her sister followed closely with some great fights, finally securing a 3rd place finish in Light Contact and narrowly missing out on the podium in Point Fighting.

Anthony Conroy was next up for the Laois Club. Antony had a busy competing in both Intermediate and advanced, in Point Fighting and Light Contact. Anthony secured another 2 medals for the club, coming away with two 3rd place finishes.

Our final competitor of the day, Aodhan Sherwin competing in both Novice Point Fighting and Light Contact. Aodhan had another great day of competition in only his 4th event, to come away with two 3rd place finishes to end a great and long day of competition for the club.

Coach Shane Culleton said that the team had improved and continue to grow in their skill level.

“It is great to see all the hard work come to fruition on the mats and to see them all achieving their potential.”

For details on Kickboxing in Co. Laois, please contact Shane @ 086 3399287 or find them on Facebook.