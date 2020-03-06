Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison); Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall; Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison); Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Training sessions can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District Running Round-Up

Liz O’Reilly travelled to Kildare to take part in The Bog of Allen 5k. The route ran passed the historical Ballyteague Castle, along the canal and through the Ballyteague forestry.

Liz has been out for the past five weeks with injury, so she sensibly took things easy and recorded a time of 32:54:04. Glad to see you back out there Liz, wearing the singlet.

Run Around the Clock 5k

We had three club athletes that braved the snow and sleet to take part in The Run Around the Clock 5k. On what was predominately a flat course, into headwinds for the first 2k, saw Jimmy Nerney first home for the club in a great time of 18:58. Laura Mahony put in a very strong performance to clock a time of 21:55, which gave her the position of third lady home.

Following and not too far behind her sister, Elaine Mahony, ran 22:58. Super running guys, Storm Jorge didn’t get the better of ye.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AGM

The Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AGM took place on Friday 28.2.20 in Ballyroan Community Hall. New Officers for the coming year are –

Chairperson - Noel Burke

Secretary - Breda McDonald

Treasurer - Ronan O’Reilly

Vice Treasurer – Ross Moore

PRO – Martina Peacock

Vice PRO – Agnes Fennelly

Club Registrar – Shane Tunny

Men’s team Captains – Noel Burke, Cian McDonald

Ladies Team Captain – Kate Mc Donald

We would like to thank all outgoing officers and anyone who helped in the club last year. We would love to see new members come join us for 2020.

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30 in Ballyroan GAA field. Training continues for Juveniles on Tuesday evenings at 7.30. Adult Training also continues on Wednesday evenings.

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athlete’s. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.15-8.15pm, and Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Weekly Round-Up

Plenty of action last weekend after the storms cleared. In the 5k in Portarlington, Tony Reilly took second spot, another fine effort from the ageless Tony. Next up, Richie Reid finished 4th in an impressive time of 17.35, while the ever-improving Trevor Percy placed 6th with his time of 18.08. Further east, we had a fine crew in Naas for a testing 10 miler, with mixed weather adding to the challenge. Well done to Niall Collins who had a PB in the event.

Sean Ryan Memorial 5K

Mary Mulhare was back in action for this memorial 5k in Birr and was not only first lady but she came home 1st overall. Paul Cuddy with a fine run was 3rd male, with Noel Marum 6th. Sandra Fitzpatrick was our other entrant, finishing 7th female. Well done to all.

Streets of Portlaoise 5k Road Race

Don’t forget next Tuesday is the big day, our annual 5k on St. Patrick's Day. As per normal, the race will include elite athletes from across the country along with the best of the local club runners. Best wishes to the Couch to 5k group who get to race after all their hard work over the past few months.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm.

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

National Senior Indoor Championships Day 1&2, National Indoor Arena, Abbotstown, 29/2/2020 - 1/3/2020

Saturday saw the National Senior Indoor Championships Day 1 take place in The National Indoor Arena, Dublin. For St Abban’s it was very much the women to the fore, as six of our elite ladies took to the line with two medals coming home on the day. Saragh Buggy took gold in the Long Jump with a new PB of 6.05m. Following this, Daena Kealy took joint 3rd in High Jump with a clearance of 1.70m. Both girls have shown excellent form this indoor season. Also competing on the day was: Ruby Millet Long Jump 5th, Nessa Millet 400m 55.79 seconds, Cheryl Nolan 3000m 9.59 minutes and Maisy O’Sullivan 1500m heats.

The ladies were once again to the fore on Day 2 with Saragh Buggy and Maisy O’Sullivan taking centre stage. Maisy was first up in the 1500m final. After a pedestrian pace for the first 200m, the ladies began to get racing. Maisy positioned herself well throughout the race but unfortunately came up short in the dust-up in the final 200 metres, eventually finishing in 5th place.

Saragh returned today having won the Long Jump yesterday in a new PB. She once again took victory today with a jump of 12.80m. Saragh’s dedication to the sport has been exemplary over the last number of years and this national title to add to yesterday’s Long Jump is just reward for all her efforts and hard work.

Congratulations also to the coaches and parents who continually help all of these ladies to perform on the biggest of stages.

Pat Kelly Receives Award from EBS 28.02.20

In November of last year, we brought you the brilliant news that club legend Pat Kelly had received an award for his volunteer work with St Abban’s over the last number of decades. Part of Pat’s award was a financial contribution from EBS towards the club where the volunteer has worked so tirelessly.

On Friday 28th February we were joined by Mark Kennelly from EBS where a cheque was presented to committee members Caitríona McDonald, Bernard Graham, Breda Daly, Pat Kelly and Patsy Baldwin. The club would like to thank EBS and Mark for their contribution.

Everyone at the club would like to once again extend our congratulations to Pat for his award, but more importantly for his endless endeavour to develop the people, young and old, involved in St Abban’s. There isn’t a more deserving winner.

Fuel Your Roots Nutritional Talk, 04.03.20.

We were extremely pleased to welcome Mary Fitzpatrick, nutritional therapist and nutritional health coach to St Abban’s. Mary delivered an informative talk to our Fit 4 Life members on the topics of nutrition, mental health, physical health and emotional wellbeing and how they are all interlinked! The talk was a huge success with a full house on the night. Everybody on the night was extremely pleased with the event and the knowledge gained. Thank you Mary for the wonderful and informative talk. There were two hampers on the night which were won by Aidan and Bernie! Also, a massive thank you to Adrienne Kelly and Ben Brennan on making the night happen. Thank you also to our friends in Laois Sports Partnership for their continued support and advice.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U8 to U12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30. Adult training also takes place at 7:30 on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Heritage 5K

Michaels AC are proud to host the clubs annual Fundraiser which takes place Sunday the 8th of March at The Heritage Hotel Kilenard.

REGISTRATION FROM 9:30 with the Charity run starting at 11am. All proceeds are in Aid of Portarlington Senior Citizens. Please support and spread the word. Thanks to The Heritage Hotel for their continued support of this event Thanking you all for your support of this event

Naas 10 mile

Well done to George Shape 1:08:31, Kevin Multpeter 1:10:50 and Alvin Duggan 1:13:22 who all ran fantastic times in the Naas 10 mile run recently. Well done to them from all in Michaels AC.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

