Laois Athletics Weekly Round-Up

Laois Athletics

Parkrun

Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 09:30

Junior Parkrun Vicarstown every Sunday at 11:00

*You should allow two weeks to register for Leinster and National events to avoid disappointment.

Ballyfin AC

Senior Training

If you want to get into running or want to take it up again after a break, all runners are welcome to come along to any of our training sessions. So why not give it a go, come along and get up and running.

Training schedule

Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Wednesday 8-9pm Strength and Conditioning at Ballyfin Community Hall Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintan’s Car Park, Portlaoise (opposite Portlaoise Prison) Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park Training session can vary from 6k or 10k runs, on Road or Grass, or also take in Fartlek sessions.

Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District AC

Irish University Athletics Association Cross Country

Two club athletes travelled to Curaheen Road Sports Ground in County Cork today to compete in the IUAA XC on Saturday 7th March

Kate McDonald was first to run in the ladies race. Over 60 runners took part in this event and it was a 5k distance. Kate represented UL and was part of a team of seven runners. She was second home for her college team and 22nd overall in a time of 19:30.

Along with teammates Laura Dermody (18:34), Aine O'Farrell (19:51), Courtney McGuire (20:18), Ciara O'Neill (21:17), Charlotte Dennison (22:09) and Norah O Brien (22:12). They finished 6th overall with a score of 96pts.

As always at this time of year conditions underfoot were challenging and XC is never easy. A very courageous run from Kate and very well done to her from all in BA&D.

Representing WIT, Cian McDonald was next to perform over an 8k distance. Along with teammates Cormac Downes (32:58) and Keelan Doherty (33:32). Cian was first home for his college in a great time of 30:05. He was in 37th position overall ,out of a field of 84 runners. Cian always gives it his all and Well done also to him.

Schools All-Ireland Cross Country

On what was a busy weekend for BA&D Athletes, we saw Faye Mc Evoy, Niamh Tunney and Eoghan Whelan travel to Santry Demense, Co. Dublin on Saturday to take part in Schools All-Ireland XC. Niamh Tunney representing Heywood Community School ran in the junior race and came in 41st place.

Fellow Heywood student Faye McEvoy ran the intermediate girls race (3,500m). She finished in 18th position overall. Eoghan Whelan representing St Kieran’s College ran in the intermediate boy’s race (5,000m) and came 74th. Eoghan was part of the team that took bronze.

Although the rain stayed away, conditions were very heavy underfoot which made for a very testing course. Respect must be given to these three youngsters on their performances yesterday.

Killenard 5k

Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District athletes are never behind the bush when it comes to supporting local charities and neighbouring clubs. Today was no exception when we saw 7 runners head to Killenard to run in 5K hosted by St Michael's. This race was to raise funds for their local senior citizen’s party.

A very scenic route that looked out unto the Heritage Golf Course. A nice few drags and some mucky patches didn't deter this group from performing very well overall.

First home for the club in an impressive time of 18.12 which secured a 1st place position was Noel Burke. This seems to be Noel's year as he recently left the novice road race without a backward glance.

Following a few paces behind Noel was Jimmy Nerney (18.22). A relatively new member of the club who seems to be going from strength to strength.

Not to be outdone by the men the ladies performed well on International Women's Day. First lady home was Breda McDonald in a time of 19:33. Breda is rarely out of a medal position and today was no exception.

Younger sister Niamh, not to be outdone, battled gallantly to take 3rd position overall in a time of 20:39.

Elaine Mahony who seems to be improving from race to race, clocked a time of 23:12. Another fine runner just getting started.

The last two runners left to mention were Agnes Fennelly and Martina Peacock (30:28). What can we say about these two?! No race is ever the same when they turn up. What they lack in speed they make up in effort. Well done ladies.

Masters Indoors Athlone

The last athlete out for the club today was Martin McDonald. Martin travelled to Athlone to run the masters indoors and to show a lot of others how it's done.

The 3000m track event saw Martin take 3rd position and a bronze medal. He also took on the 1,500m distance and only just missed out to finish 4th. Another very fine display by our club veteran.

Training

Training for all Juveniles every Tuesday night at 7.30pm in Ballyroan GAA field

Emo Rath AC

Training

Training continues every Monday night 6.45pm-7.45pm for our younger athletes. Training for our older athletes includes: Strength Training in Emo Community Hall on Wednesdays 7.00-8.00pm; Technical Training on Friday Nights in Emo 7.15-8.15pm; Training in Emo on Sunday mornings 11am-12.00pm.

Mountmellick Athletic Club

Club Training

Training takes place every Monday and Wednesday in Smiths field running track from 7 to 8pm and we are always open to new members. Watch our Facebook page for details of upcoming events and pictures of our athletes competing.

Feel free to contact us with any questions you might have on our club phone at 087- 3493503, or check out our Facebook page for our most up to date information - www.facebook.com/MountmellickAthleticClub/

Oughaval AC

Training

Juvenile training is on Monday and Wednesday evening from 7-8pm. Enquires can be made to John Scully 085 1742251.

Portlaoise AC

Round-Up

Massive stuff by Caoimhe Cuddy at the weekend, running the schools cross country in Santry Demense for Mountrath Community School. On a sticky course in blustery conditions, Caoimhe put in a fine display, finishing 43rd overall. A great achievement to qualify in the first place, Caoimhe did herself, her school, and her club proud.

Seamus in the medals again

Another great day for Seamus Fitzpatrick, taking gold in the shot and weight for distance in the National Masters Indoors. Without a doubt the most decorated athlete in the club, Seamus continues to add to his haul, well done.

Kinavara

Saturday last saw Donal Heagney run the Kinvara Rock & Road Half Marathon. On a blustery course, Donal ran a PB of 1.33 finishing 54th. On Sunday Donal then headed down to the Kilsheelan 10 Mile road race. Here Donal was joined by Anna Duggan, where both finished together in a time of 1h, 16,36 on a hilly course, Anna getting very close to a PB, securing 1st prize in her age category. In Killenard we had Niall Collins, Paul McDonagh, Maria Cuddy and Lucy Dunne participate in the St Michaels Run for Portarlington Senior Citizens, a worthy local cause.

Training

Training continues each Tuesday and Thursday at Portlaoise College track at 18.00. All standards welcome.

Training for juveniles and seniors as follows:

Monday: Seniors - St. Fintan’s: Meet at 8pm - run at 8.15pm

Tuesday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Tuesday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6.00pm.

Thursday: Seniors - Portlaoise Track: Meet at 6pm

Thursday: Juveniles - Portlaoise Track: All Ages From 6+ Meet at 7pm

Rosenallis Kilcavan AC

Training

Training each Monday evening in Kilcavan.

St. Abban’s AC

Irish Life Health All Ireland Schools, Venue: Santry, Dublin

The boys were in action on Saturday, representing their schools at the highly prestigious All Ireland Schools XC. First out was MacKenzie McIvor. MacKenzie had a magical run to take 14th place on the day and gain a much-vaunted Schools International team selection. Well done MacKenzie you have done St Abbans in the blue and white of Knockbeg proud. Jack Fenlon took to the turf next for Colaiste Iosagain. Jack ran a strong race to battling his way into the top 20 on the day. A fantastic result. Last to take to the line was Will Fox. Will was part of the St. Kieran’s College Senior team who took 3rd place on the day. Well done to all athletes, their teachers and coaches who have worked so hard to make it to this stage and perform so well.

IUAA Cross Country Championships, Venue: Curraheen Road Sports Grounds

Well done to Caitlin McDonald who competed for UCD at the Intervarsity Cross Country in Cork on Saturday last. Caitlin McDonald who has only recently returned from injury ran a strong race to finish 38th. UCD took 3rd place in the team honours on the day.

National Master’s Indoor Championships AIT Indoor Arena, Athlone

St Abban’s had a number of athletes who attended the National Masters Indoors Championships, in the state of the art A.I.T Indoor Arena. Our athletes performed fantastically on the day, representing the club with great distinction and pride. Colette Brennan took gold in the Masters (O.55) 3K Walk. John Fenlon returned to exceptional form when he won the Masters (O.40) 1500m in a fantastic time of 4.13. Dick Mullins took the bronze medal on the day in the (0.70) category. Keith Gilligan finished 2nd in the M35 Shot Putt with a throw of 10.80m. John Territt was just outside the medals in the M55 Shot Putt where 9.50m was only good enough for 4th place, while he did manage to make the podium in the Weight for Distance where 6.69m was good enough for 3rd position.

Training

From Tuesday 1st October juvenile training for U-8 to U-12 will take place at the earlier time of 6:30pm and will finish at 7:20pm on both Tuesday and Friday nights. Training for groups of 12 years and over will continue at the normal time of 7:30pm.

With the return to school comes the return of Cross Country training. All children aged 8 and over are welcome every Tuesday and Friday from 7:30pm. Adult training also takes place at 7:30pm on Tuesday and Friday with Fit For Life training every Monday and Wednesday from 7:30pm. Newcomers are always welcome.

St. Michael’s AC

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at Portarlington rugby club for the time being. Thursday informal training session takes place in Corrig. New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile Training on Monday and Thursday at 6pm in the Portarlington GAA Centre.

