Research begins into impact of Covid-19 on golf in Ireland

Research has begun into the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and shutdown on golf clubs across the country. Clubs had been permitted to open until stricter measures were issued by government in late March.

In a joint statement, the Golfing Union of Ireland and Irish Ladies Golf Union (ILGU) said: "Golf clubs across Ireland have been hit hard by the global emergency that is with us at present. While we know this period of restriction will pass, we are also aware of the significant and lasting impact this will have on our sport.

"Golf clubs play a vital role in the life of our cities, towns and villages and we want our members to emerge from this prepared to face the challenges ahead. This is not an easy time for our sport.

"In line with this, we are planning to outline the financial impact of the current crisis on our member clubs to government departments and agencies.

"A survey has been circulated to all golf clubs which aims to capture the economic impact for clubs. It is our intention to collate the data and prepare a high-level paper for both governments to consider.

"The Unions will continue to make a compelling case for state-funded supports to help our clubs recover as soon as possible."