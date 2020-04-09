Sadness at the passing of Laois athletics stalwart Bill Devereux

There is deep sadness in Portarlington and across Laois as the death has occurred of well-known athletics figure Bill Devereux.

Bill was an active member of the athletics community in Laois as well as serving as President of St Michael’s Athletic Club.

In a statement on their Facebook page, St Michael’s AC said:

“It is a very sad day for St Michael's Athletic Club and Laois Athletics with the passing of our Club President and dear friend Bill Devereux.

“Bill devoted several years to our Club, training numerous Juvenile and Senior members to County, Leinster and All Ireland success and made so many friends along the way.

“Bill was an outstanding sprint athlete and blazed to several Laois, Leinster and All Ireland successes both on the indoor and outdoor track. A true gentleman who was so well respected by fellow athletes around the Country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loving family at this time.

“May he rest in Peace.”

Bill is deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, family Adrian, David and Sofie, brothers John, Pat and Donal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family and many friends