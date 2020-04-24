Laois Sports Partnership helping you to turn the Daily Mile into the daily smile at home

Laois Sports Partnership has been actively promoting the Daily Mile from Athletics Ireland in primary schools across Laois and now want to challenge children at home.

The Daily Mile is a social physical activity, for children. You can run, jog, dance, skip or walk, just keep step, step, stepping and get everyone involved at home.

Promoting Co Laois Primary Schools 6-Week Daily Mile Step Challenge is Martin McDonald from Laois Fittest Family 2018 (winners in our eyes).

Martin wants to encourage all primary school children to stay active during this time at home and with this novel idea from Laois Sports Partnership that starts today it's simple.

Parents can help by getting their children to fill out the activity sheet which will help to earn their school a Daily Mile Active Flag which will be presented in September.

All they need to do is fill out the chart, take a screenshot and email it to mfennelly@laoissports.ie.

This is something positive for the children to focus on and giving them a sense of achievement until we are all together again.

Print off the sheet and stick it on the fridge and get moving for your school. Make sure your classmates are participating too.

The Daily Mile Works!

- It takes place in 15 minutes, with most children averaging a mile, or more, each day.

- Children run outside in the fresh air – and the weather is a benefit, not a barrier.

- There’s no set up, tidy up, or equipment required.

- It’s social, non-competitive and fun.

- It helps to improve fitness and achieve a healthy weight.

- It encourages children to be aware of their health.

- It’s fully inclusive; every child, whatever their circumstances, age or ability, succeeds at The Daily Mile.

For further information on the Daily mile visit https://thedailymile.ie/