Pictures wanted! Show us what's to see in Laois 5km from home in our #5kmChallenge

With the changes to the Covid-19 restrictions, we're updating our photo challenge to readers.

We now want to see your amazing pictures of Laois taken in your back garden or 5km from home.

The Leinster Express in association with Laois County Council are asking Laois people to bring the phone or camera along while taking their morning walk, afternoon ramble, evening stroll (always adhering to the Government’s new 5km guideline, of course) or just relaxing in the garden. Take a picture of the scene and send it to us.

It could be a wonderful landscape, a mountain, a lake, a person, a family, wildlife, farm animals... anything that captures the day, the moment, and the experience. We want people to show the beauty of their local community and the pride that they have in their area.

Send your photos to this special email address: pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com.

Include your name, where you're from and where the picture was taken.

We'll publish the pictures in the Leinster Express and online at www.leinsterexpress.ie

Get snapping but respect the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 5 km rule.



