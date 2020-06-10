Sportswear company O'Neill's on the lookout for their Sideline Heroes

Sportswear company O'Neills have stepped up to help celebrate the unsung local club heroes who have risen to the challenge to support their communities during the coronavirus crisis.

The O’Neills Sideline Heroes campaign will recognise and reward the trojan efforts of the volunteers at the fore of their local communities in the battle against COVID-19.

With sport currently on lockdown as part of government restrictions to help stop the spread of Covid-19, sports clubs have stepped up to help with fundraising for PPE for frontline workers, delivering groceries, meals on wheels and other care packages for elderly and vulnerable members of the community unable to leave their homes.

O’Neills true to their 'One Team' mantra are urging GAA, cricket, rugby and soccer clubs to nominate their local club heroes for special recognition by Ireland’s leading sportswear manufacturer.

Among the stars who will be recording special video messages to help launch the campaign are GAA legends Michael Murphy and Peter Canavan, Ireland cricket captain, Andy Balbirnie, female cricketing star Gaby Lewis and other respected sportspeople representing O’Neills’ key partnerships in Ireland, the UK and overseas.

"It has been an exceptionally difficult time for many people so actively involved in their local sports clubs as players, officials or in other voluntary roles prior to the coronavirus global pandemic." commented Kieran Kennedy, Managing Director od O'Neills.

"However, the lack of action on the field of play for training and fixtures hasn’t stifled the amazing community spirit and camaraderie that is part and parcel of our local sports clubs from the players to the officials and back room staff to the supporters and their families.

“It has also been an incredibly challenging time for O’Neills and our dedicated workforce which is all the more reason why we want to celebrate the trojan work that is taking place at grassroots level to ensure the safety and well-being of so many vibrant local communities not only across the island of Ireland, but also in the UK and across the world – we are all

One Team!

“We really appreciate and wish to thank all the sports heroes who have taken the time to get involved in this special initiative and we are looking forward to seeing the nominations anticipated on the O’Neills channels over the next 10 days.”

The overall winner of the Sideline Heroes campaign will receive an O’Neills voucher to the value of £500/€450 and two runners-up will each receive a £150/€130 voucher. The club which nominates them will also receive a prize.

For more details please visit www.oneills.com/sideline-hero and the O’Neills social media channels.

