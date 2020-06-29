Young, fit and healthy Gaelic footballer tells of her 'very tough battle' with Covid-19

A young, fit and health Gaelic footballer has spoken nationally about very serious effects of getting sick after contracting the coronavirus.

Despite being an athlete, Siobhán Killeen, Dublin Gaelic footballer contracted the disease. Aged, just 27, She spoke at the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) briefing in Dublin.

NPHET has warned in recent days about the rising rate of infections among younger people.

Siobhan works in the Mater Hospital in Dublin as a radiographer and like thousands of healthcare workers on the frontline, she was infected after exposure to the virus.

Apart from being sick she also felt guilty, not about the virus itself, but the thought that she could be a serious risk to people she had been in contact with.

“The aftereffects of this disease are very serious, even for those who are fit and healthy. I was in very good health, but it was a very tough battle. I, probably like many others, was naïve in thinking that my age and health would protect me from a very infectious disease,” she said.

Siobhán was infected in March, early on in the outbreak. She made a full recovery but has gone public so that other young people who may not more complacent understand the seriousness of the illness for them and others.

Siobhán told her full story to the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. Tap here to read.