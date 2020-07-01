Laois public swimming pool announces reopening date

Landlocked Laois people will finally have a chance to go for a swim this month.

What is now the only operating public leisure centre in Laois has announced its reopening date.

Portarlington Leisure Centre will be implementing 2 metre social distancing around the centre.

It has announced that it will reopen on Monday, July 13.

"Portarlington Leisure Centre are delighted to announce that we will be reopening our doors to the public from Monday, the 13th of July," they announced on social media today Wednesday July 1.

Some of the many changes they have implemented are as follows:

- 2 meters Social Distancing stickers around the centre

- Hand Sanitising Stations

- Implementation of 1 way systems throughout the facility

Timetables will be sent out the week of the 6th of July.

"We will be posting updates in the very near future so keep an eye on our Facebook page and our website.

"We look forward to seeing you once again, and bringing the leisure centre back to its' full of life self! Stay safe, and see you soon!," the business says.

Click here for website.

They also add a link to HSE Guidelines on Covid-19 which is here.

The centre began holding outdoor fitness classes last Monday June 29.

The board of Portlaoise Leisure Centre has shut down the business due to financial difficulties with no funding available to cover costs.

Ballinakill in Laois has an outdoor pool run by the community but earlier in the pandemic they announced it would not open this summer because of Covid-19.

It leaves the Portarlington centre, also owned by Laois County council, as the sole publicly run pool and gym in Laois.