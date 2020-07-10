Rathdowney-Errill GAA to hold golf classic

Countless GAA clubs have had to cancel fundraisers such as golf classics over the covid-19 period but Rathdowney-Errill are getting back to business on and off the field and they have pencilled in a date for their upcoming golf classic.

Friday 17 and Saturday 18 of July will see the club take over Rathdowney Golf club and host a golf classic with a team of four costing just 100 euro.

There will be a wide range of prizes on offer and teams can book their slot by contacting Timmy Williams on (087) 2885249.

All support would be greatly appreciated.