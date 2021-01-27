Leinster Rugby Supporters’ Club invites suggestions on what charities it should support

The Official Leinster Supporters’ Club (OLSC) will once again be supporting a charity for the 2020/21 season and need your help in choosing one.

Further information on voting, as well as the all-important shortlist, will be available soon and closer to the allocated month when the OLSC will begin promoting the work that they do while working to help them raise vital funds.

Last year, the OLSC supported two charities and made sizeable donations to them to allow them to continue the work that they do for those in need.

Send us an email with your suggestion(s) to olsc@leinsterrugby.ie by Sunday, January 31.

Charities chosen by Leinster Rugby and their commercial partners won’t be shortlisted as we want to give as many charities as possible the opportunity to be chosen.