Laois sports clubs urged to apply now for cash for new equipment

Laois sporting clubs and organisations are being urged to apply now for sports capital and equipment grants.

The National Lottery funded Sports Capital & Equipment Grants scheme is now open and a Laois TD says he will help county organisations with their applications.

The scheme can fund natural and artificial pitches, tracks and courts, LED floodlighting, fitness studios, essential security fencing, ball stopping nets, goal posts, hurling walls, handball alleys, dressing rooms, sports halls, gyms, access for people with disabilities, gym equipment, lawnmowers and equipment, defibrillators, and storage sheds.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister for State at the Department of Finance urges all organisations in the County that are interested in to apply now.

"The closing date for applications is Monday 1st March.

"However, more urgently, the deadline for organisations to register their interest in making an application is Monday 15th February, this applies to organisations that have not registered and applied for a grant in previous years," he said.

Grants are available to sports clubs, community groups, schools who may apply jointly for funding with sports clubs or organisations and local authorities.

All applications must be completed online.

"As always I am only too happy and willing to assist any organisation in the County that is making an application for funding. I can be contacted on 057-8732692 or email: sean.fleming@oireachtas.ie," says Dep Fleming.