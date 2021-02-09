Council called on to include basketball arena in Tyrells land masterplan

A new home for the Portlaoise Basketball Club that could be used by local schools should be built on a site purchased by Laois County Coucil in the Stradbally Road, according to a submission by Sinn Féin.

A masterplan is being prepared on land formerly owned by the Tyrell family.

Dep Brian Stanley and Cllr Caroline Dwane Staney have made a joint submission to the council calling for a portion of the land to be given over for the development of an indoor sports arena.

“While the range of sports and leisure facilities have increased in Laois in recent years there are still outstanding needs. A major facility for indoor sports such as basketball is required.

“Given the scale and locations of this, it is ideal for to accommodate such a venue. The local authority will have to be a prime mover in getting such a facility in place but in conjunction with other agencies and interested parties,” the said.

The Laois Offaly TD and Laois County Councillor want schools involved too.

“The proximity of a number of schools means that it could be utilised by the and also provide badly needed facilities for existing clubs. Given the proximity of the town centre, it makes it accessible to users and also benefit the new community that will live in the area,” they said.

