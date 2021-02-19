No cash to build footpath from Laois school to local GAA grounds

There is no money in Laois County Council's budget to build a path from Ballyroan's national school to the local GAA pitch.

There is only a grass verge along the 500m of road from Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa to Ballyroan Abbey GAA grounds, with a severe bend in the road making it impossible for schoolchildren to walk there safely for games.

Cllr Mary Sweeney said she is “disappointed” at the reply to her recent motion asking the council to set aside or source funding for a path.

“The town and village renewal scheme didn't give a grant this time so I thought maybe it could be done under the roads scheme,” she said.

“There is a huge increase in walkers and cyclers as in other villages, and while the new school is brilliant, there are safety concerns raised to me by parents and residents about children cycling and walking. I'd be grateful for any funding you can apply for this year. We don't ask for much but when we get it it's appreciated,” she said.

Her motion was to the January meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District. Cllr Noel Tuohy seconded the motion, noting that a path is also needed to Rathleague GAA grounds in Portlaoise, with many children also walking to it.

Senior area engineer Wes Wilkinson said there is no money set aside for the footpath.

"In relation to the provision for a new footpath from Ballyroan National School to Ballyroan GAA pitch, there is currently no provision for the construction of new footpaths as part of the Annual Roads Programme," he said.

He agreed however to do a site meeting to examine other specific issues at Ballyroan NS.