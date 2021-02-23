Expert verdicts promised at Cheltenham Virtual Preview Night in aid of Midlands Simon Community

Cheltenham is just around the corner and what better way to build up to the Festival than to preview the action with big names like Eddie O'Leary, Aidan Coleman and Katie Walsh coming together on Tuesday, March 2 to support the Midlands Simon Community.

O'Leary, Gigginstown House Stud's racing manager, will provide an exclusive update on the mighty Tiger Roll, Champion Hurdle hopeful Abacadabras, dual Festival winner Samcro and many more of their leading Festival hopes.

Cork native Coleman provides an insight from England as he discusses his aim for Champion Hurdle glory aboard Nicky Henderson's 2020 winner Epatante while he will also break down the chances of his Stayers' Hurdle mount Paisley Park.

Former jockey Katie Walsh, a three-time Cheltenham Festival winner, trainer/jockey Denis Hogan and bookmaker Brian Keenan will also give their expert tips with Irish Independent racing correspondent Michael Verney MCing affairs.

The action kicks off at 7 pm with tickets, which can be purchased online, just €10 as the build-up to the Festival continues on a fun-filled evening where there will be several special prizes up for grabs, all in aid of a great cause.