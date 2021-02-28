Get your running shoes on for the Laois 5km Virtual Run / Walk in Portlaoise

Laois Sports Partnership in association with Portlaoise Athletics Club are inviting runners/walkers and complete beginners to join us for the "Laois 5km Virtual Run/Walk" being run over five days in March.

Funded through the Healthy Ireland Keep Well Campaign, the aim is to encourage people of all abilities to take part and run/walk/wheel event.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support activity programmes for people with visual impairments through Laois Sports Partnership and Portlaoise Athletics Club, with a donation also being made to Laois Guide Dogs.

In 2020 Laois Partnership says it launched its first C25K programme for people with visual impairments with Portlaoise AC.

"The programme was very successful, with participants being able to enjoy guide running for the first time with the support of other athletes from the running club. We want to build on the success of this programme which you can support by registering and taking part!," says the Partnership.

Portlaoise AC will be here to support you through your journey to completing a 5km at whatever pace you can. Couch to 5k training plans are available for beginners and advanced.

"No fancy gadgets needed just an open mind to believe you can," say the organisers who add: "Don't be afraid of trying it, you WILL surprise yourself. We would love to help you with this".

The Laois 5km Virtual Run/Walk is being run over 5 days from the 17th - 21st of March 2021.

To register go here.

More details below the picture.



Additional Information:

NB: This is a virtual event

You can complete your 5k time between 17th - 21st March.

Please ensure you adhere to the most recent Government guidelines at all times while taking part in this virtual event. https://www.gov.ie/en/campaigns/c36c85-covid-19-coronavirus/

There is a limited number of commemorative t-shirts for participants who wish to register for them when booking (optional for the first 300 registrations)

T-shirt sizes are limited and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis

T-shirts will be sent to participants by post. Please note: Participants who register after the 10th of March may not receive their t-shirts in time for the event, early registration advised!

This is not a timed event, but if you wish to submit your time you can do so by emailing your Name & Time to secretary@portlaoiseathleticclub.com

GDPR: The registration details we are requesting are to process your registration and to communicate with you in this regard.

If screenshots/photos of the training are needed to promote the programme, they will only be taken with the permission of the participant. Anonymised details will be shared with Sport Ireland for the purposes of reporting and evaluation. For more information on our GDPR policies, please see our FAQ Sheet on www.laoissports.ie