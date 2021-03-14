Laois Kayaking club takes the plunge with a fundraiser for an exciting new river amenity

A Laois community-based kayaking club is set to spring into action in April by taking the plunge on a fundraiser aimed at raising funds for an exciting new local amenity for Laois people and visitors to the county.

The Woodenbridge Paddlers is about to launch a 30 Day Paddle Challenge to support the Erkina Blueway Project. It will see Michael G Phelan and Alison Bailey complete a course on the south Laois river each day of April.

The Paddlers say the Erkina Blueway will connect the towns of Rathdowney and Durrow (14km) making it usable for small boats and canoes with associated walking and cycling trails.

They say the Blueway will also provide a beautiful setting for their newly acquired wheelchair-accessible boat to adventure on.

The organisers are fundraising through GoFundMe. They are also seeking sponsors. They say sponsorship cards also available and businesses are invited to sponsor either of the canoeists for one day during this 30 Day challenge.

In return for sponsorship, the organisers say the business will be promoted on all social media outlets and will also be included in future information signage relating to the Erkina Blueway.

Individuals or families are invited to join in support on the river throughout the challenge.

Contact MG Phelan or Alison Bailey for more details or to join them on the water. Tel. 0872395357 or 0851009998

Woodenbridge Paddlers in association with Erkina Blueway Association will formally launch the following fundraiser on Sunday, March 21 at The Woodenbridge at 11.30 am. The organisers say this will be a low-key event where all Government Covid 19 Guidelines will be adhered to.

