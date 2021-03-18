Shot in the arm for Portlaoise Panthers basketball club as new coach signs on

Portlaoise Panthers have announced the signing of their new Men's National League Head Coach is the highly renowned Mick Thompson.

The Panthers club received numerous applications for their head coach position and have named the former Eanna and Templeogue teams Super League coach to take the helm of their men's side.

Thomson is a highly respected and successful coach and proven winner on a national level at underage, national league and super league level. His proven experience winning promotion for Templeogue up to the super league gives the Panthers a lot to look forward to in the new season as the game emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on the appointment, Thomson said: “I am delighted to be joining Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club and getting the opportunity to work with the fantastic squad of players that are there. I can’t wait to get started when it is safe to do so and then we can start to build on the strong foundations that are already in place. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we are all back on the court again.”

Panthers Chairperson Shay Dooley commented: “We are delighted to welcome Mick Thompson on board to the club and push our senior men’s team to their maximum potential.”

Assistant Coach Jack Scully also commented on Thompson’s appointment: “With his credentials second to none, Mick Thompson will bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to Portlaoise, leading us out of the pandemic into the new season. We are very excited for the season ahead.”

The club say that the coronavirus pandemic completely wiped out the current basketball season with no possibility of any indoor training under the government guidelines and the local side are keen to hit the new season in the Autumn in high gear.

With the new season expected to commence around September, the Panthers hope the national vaccination programme stays on target to allow the safe return to the game. This high profile announcement is just the shot in the arm needed for the Panthers side.