Ireland's fastest woman Zooms to help athletics club in Laois celebrate its 10th birthday

Ireland's fastest woman Phil Healy is among those to come out of the blocks to help Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District Athletics Club celebrate its 10th anniversary.

To celebrate the big birthday the club is hosting a series of live Zoom talks/ classes each week for the month of April. ️

“These talks are aimed for our club members but we are extending our welcome to all Laois athletics clubs. ️

The talks begin on Monday, April 5 at 7 pm with a Strength and Conditioning class for beginners with local man and fitness expert Shane Bowe.

An advanced Strength and Conditioning class with Shane will be streamed on Thursday, April 8 at 7 pm. Irish 400 metre runner Phil Healy from Cork features in the talk on Monday, April 12 at 7.30 pm.

Phil came agonisingly close to winning a medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Poland in March in the 400 metres. She previously excelled at 200 metres.

Let's talk all things nutrition is the name of a talk by Laura Mahony on Monday, April 19 at 7.30 pm. Laura is a dietitian and performance nutritionist based in Durrow, Co Laois. She has extensive experience of working across various teams such as GAA, Camogie, Ladies Gaelic Football, rugby, hockey, boxing, athletics, rowing, golf etc

The series concludes on Monday, April 26 with a talk called 'stress in the body and barriers to recovery by Donnacha Phelan.

Check out the club's Facebook page or Instagram account for information. From Ballyfin, Donnacha is an osteopath with that Active Body Clinic Portlaoise. He is also a former Laois minor football manager.

If you have any questions for any of the speakers, feel free to email them to the club email in advance of the scheduled talk, and the panellists will be sure to include them. ballyroanabbeyliexdistrictac@ gmail.com

Keep an eye on the club's social media for updates.