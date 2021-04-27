Laois student completes 225km run in April for Charity

A Laois Secondary School student has completed a run totaling 225km in the month of April to raise funds for Temple Street Children's Hospital and her local club.

The equivalent of running from Portarlingon to Donegal, Hannah O'Mahony completed the voyage inside the 30 days in April and in the process raised funds for Temple Street Children's Hospital and her local Camogie club, Banrion Gaels.

Hannah O'Mahony is a third year student in Portlaoise College and she took on the challenge to raise funds through her community based project as part of the Dermot Early youth leadership initiative programme.

The Banrion Gaels Camogie player set up a GoFundme page where she sought donations and at the time of going to print had over 450 euro raised for her two causes.

She completed her run last Saturday morning and received great support on the streets of Portarlingon for the final leg of her challenge.

The Banrion Gaels Camogie club commented;

“Huge congratulations to Hannah who completed her #DermotEarley leadership challenge this morning. Hannah ran from Port to Donegal and was joined from a distance on her final few kms this morning by BRGers young and not so young. Club are fierce proud of your achievement.”



The Dermot Earley Youth Leadership Initiative (DEYLI) takes its name from one of Ireland’s most inspirational leaders and one of Gaelic games most iconic proponents, Dermot Earley (1948- 2010).

The initiative, a tribute to Dermot’s lifetime of sporting and professional achievements and his commitment to community service, is brought to life through a partnership between GAA, Foróige, and NUI Galway. The programme empowers young people to enhance their leadership capabilities to better enable them to reach their full potential and have a positive impact on the world around them.