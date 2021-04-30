FAI announce dates for Laois Summer Soccer School camps

The INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer School programme will enter its 25th year in 2021. Over the years, the camps have grown to become the largest programme in the Grassroots Department of the Football Association of Ireland.

With that in mind, the dates have been released for the Laois camps this Summer and there are plenty to choose from.

Abbeyleix AFC - 5th July - 9th July and 9th August-13th August

Arlington AFC - 19th July - 23rd July

Lions AFC - 5th July - 9th July

Mountmellick Utd FC - 5th July - 9th July

Portlaoise AFC - 9th August - 13th August

St Anne's - 16th August - 20th August

The camps can be booked by clicking on this link.

The camps aim to provide children between the ages of 6 and 14 the opportunity to attend a week-long football summer camp over the holiday period. Every year boys and girls of all abilities turn out to enjoy five days of fun and football. It doesn’t matter if you’re just a beginner or if you have your sights set on Seamus Coleman’s number 2 shirt, or Katie McCabe’s number 10 shirt, you will have fun and learn a lot at the Summer Soccer Schools.

Football is, ultimately, a game and at the INTERSPORT Elverys FAI Summer Soccer Schools we believe games should be fun. While participants will learn new skills and tricks, the most important element of our camps is that they are fun and that all children enjoy them.

The camps are fully inclusive, so if your child has a disability he/she is more than welcome. If your child requires additional assistance, no problem – a coach will be brought in to specifically ensure that your son or daughter has a fantastic experience. Every child should have access to play football, and they recognise that sometimes it’s just a little extra assistance that will enable them to flourish.

There have been some famous graduates of the Summer Soccer Schools throughout the years. Shane Long, John O’Shea, Megan Campbell and Katie McCabe all attended their local Summer Soccer School as children and look at how much they’ve achieved in their football careers.







