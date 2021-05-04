REVEALED: The full Laois GAA underage fixture plan to complete 2020 season

Laois GAA have released their schedule of games that will see all remaining 2020 underage championship games completed by Monday June 21.

With games set to be allowed to re-commence on June 7, Laois GAA are wasting no time in giving the clubs and kids something to look forward too. There were a large number of games not completed in 2020 due to Covid-19 but the County Board have put a plan in place to make sure they are played.

The plan below is subject to Government restrictions but at the moment, they have the green light to proceed from June 7.

They are also expected to publish a similar plan for the remaining adult fixtures from 2020 before the end of the week. While the 2020 senior football semi finals, subsequent final and the Senior hurling final are likely to cause headaches as Laois County teams are going to be in action until at least July, there are a number of lower grade championships that could be brought to a close next month.

The full plan for the remaining 2020 underage championships is shown below;

Tues 8 June

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 2

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's v O'Dempseys

To be confirmed 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v Portarlington

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Round 2

Kilcavan GAA 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Mountmellick

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 1

Colt GAA 18:30 Cromogue v Clonaslee St Manmans

Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Castletown

Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard v Clough-Ballacolla

 

Wed 9 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rosenallis

O’Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

 

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 5

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v St Joseph's

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v St Pauls

 

Thurs 10 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals 

Castletown 18:30 Castletown v Rathdowney Errill 

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Na Fianna 

 

Fri 11 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition S/ Finals

McCann Park / Ratheniska 18:30 Portarlington v Park Ratheniska Timahoe 

Mountrath / Colt 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Raheen Parish Gaels 

 

Sat 12 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals 

Venue tbc 18:00 First Team v Fourth Team

Venue tbc 18:00 Second Team v Third Team

 

Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition S/Finals 

Ballyroan / Mountmellick 18:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Mountmellick Gaels

Killeshin / O’Dempsey’s 18:00 Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s

 

Sun 13 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Final 

LOETB CoE 11:30 Camross v Clough Ballacolla

 

Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Final 

LOETB CoE    11:30 Portarlington or Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Raheen Parish Gaels

 Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship S/Finals 

Venue tbc 18:30 The Harps v Castletown or Rathdowney Errill

Venue tbc 18:30 Portlaoise v Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna

 

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals 

Venue tbc 18:00 First Team v Fourth Team

Venue tbc 18:00 Second Team v Third Team

Mon 14 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 7

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Stradbally Parish Gaels

To be confirmed 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Portlaoise

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v O'Dempseys

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Quarter Finals

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v    Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Ballyroan Abbey

 Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 5

Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Cromogue

 

Wed 16 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Final 

LOETB CoE TBC The Harps or Castletown or Rathdowney Errill v Portlaoise or Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna

 Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship S/Finals 

Camross 18:30 Camross v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Rosenallis

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska  Timahoe v Borris in Ossory or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

 Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition S/ Finals 

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Clonad

Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Ballinakill Ballypickas

 Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Hurling Championship Shield Final 

Colt / Ballyfin 18:30 Raithin Og v Na Fianna

 

Fri 18 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final 

Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition Final 

LOETB CoE 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey or Mountmellick Gaels v Killeshin or O’Dempsey’s

 

Sat 19 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship S/Finals 

First Team v Fourth Team

Second Team v Third Team

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield S/Finals 

Fifth Team Bye

Sixth Team v Seventh Team

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition S/Finals 

Ballylinan 18:00 Ballylinan v The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey

Graiguecullen18:00 Graiguecullen v Park Ratheniska Spink or Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield S/Finals 

Emo St Pauls v The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

To be confirmed The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock v Rosenallis

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Final 

Group Winner v Group Runner-up

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Shield Final 

Group Third v Group Fourth

 

Sun 20 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Final 

Camross or St Fintan’s Mountrath or Rosenallis v Park Ratheniska  Timahoe or Borris in Ossory or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition Final 

Portarlington or Clonad v St Pauls or Ballinakill Ballypickas

 

Mon 21 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Final 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield Final 

 Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition Final 

Ballylinan or The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey v Graiguecullen or Park Ratheniska Spink or Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

 

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield Final 

St Pauls or The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock v The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock or Rosenallis