REVEALED: The full Laois GAA underage fixture plan to complete 2020 season

Laois GAA have released their schedule of games that will see all remaining 2020 underage championship games completed by Monday June 21.

With games set to be allowed to re-commence on June 7, Laois GAA are wasting no time in giving the clubs and kids something to look forward too. There were a large number of games not completed in 2020 due to Covid-19 but the County Board have put a plan in place to make sure they are played.

The plan below is subject to Government restrictions but at the moment, they have the green light to proceed from June 7.

They are also expected to publish a similar plan for the remaining adult fixtures from 2020 before the end of the week. While the 2020 senior football semi finals, subsequent final and the Senior hurling final are likely to cause headaches as Laois County teams are going to be in action until at least July, there are a number of lower grade championships that could be brought to a close next month.

The full plan for the remaining 2020 underage championships is shown below;

Tues 8 June

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 2

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's v O'Dempseys

To be confirmed 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Round 2

Kilcavan GAA 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 1

Colt GAA 18:30 Cromogue v Clonaslee St Manmans

Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Castletown

Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard v Clough-Ballacolla

Wed 9 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rosenallis

O’Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 5

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v St Joseph's

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Stradbally Parish Gaels

Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v St Pauls

Thurs 10 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals

Castletown 18:30 Castletown v Rathdowney Errill

Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Na Fianna

Fri 11 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition S/ Finals

McCann Park / Ratheniska 18:30 Portarlington v Park Ratheniska Timahoe

Mountrath / Colt 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Raheen Parish Gaels

Sat 12 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals

Venue tbc 18:00 First Team v Fourth Team

Venue tbc 18:00 Second Team v Third Team

Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition S/Finals

Ballyroan / Mountmellick 18:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Mountmellick Gaels

Killeshin / O’Dempsey’s 18:00 Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s

Sun 13 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Final

LOETB CoE 11:30 Camross v Clough Ballacolla

Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Final

LOETB CoE 11:30 Portarlington or Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Raheen Parish Gaels

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship S/Finals

Venue tbc 18:30 The Harps v Castletown or Rathdowney Errill

Venue tbc 18:30 Portlaoise v Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals

Venue tbc 18:00 First Team v Fourth Team

Venue tbc 18:00 Second Team v Third Team

Mon 14 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 7

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Stradbally Parish Gaels

To be confirmed 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Portlaoise

Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v O'Dempseys

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Quarter Finals

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Ballyroan Abbey

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 5

Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Cromogue

Wed 16 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Final

LOETB CoE TBC The Harps or Castletown or Rathdowney Errill v Portlaoise or Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship S/Finals

Camross 18:30 Camross v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Rosenallis

Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Borris in Ossory or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition S/ Finals

McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Clonad

Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Ballinakill Ballypickas

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Hurling Championship Shield Final

Colt / Ballyfin 18:30 Raithin Og v Na Fianna

Fri 18 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final

Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition Final

LOETB CoE 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey or Mountmellick Gaels v Killeshin or O’Dempsey’s

Sat 19 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship S/Finals

First Team v Fourth Team

Second Team v Third Team

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield S/Finals

Fifth Team Bye

Sixth Team v Seventh Team

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition S/Finals

Ballylinan 18:00 Ballylinan v The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey

Graiguecullen18:00 Graiguecullen v Park Ratheniska Spink or Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield S/Finals

Emo St Pauls v The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

To be confirmed The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock v Rosenallis

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Final

Group Winner v Group Runner-up

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Shield Final

Group Third v Group Fourth

Sun 20 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Final

Camross or St Fintan’s Mountrath or Rosenallis v Park Ratheniska Timahoe or Borris in Ossory or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition Final

Portarlington or Clonad v St Pauls or Ballinakill Ballypickas

Mon 21 June:

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Final

Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield Final

Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition Final

Ballylinan or The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey v Graiguecullen or Park Ratheniska Spink or Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield Final

St Pauls or The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock v The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock or Rosenallis