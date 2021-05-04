REVEALED: The full Laois GAA underage fixture plan to complete 2020 season
Laois GAA have released their schedule of games that will see all remaining 2020 underage championship games completed by Monday June 21.
With games set to be allowed to re-commence on June 7, Laois GAA are wasting no time in giving the clubs and kids something to look forward too. There were a large number of games not completed in 2020 due to Covid-19 but the County Board have put a plan in place to make sure they are played.
The plan below is subject to Government restrictions but at the moment, they have the green light to proceed from June 7.
They are also expected to publish a similar plan for the remaining adult fixtures from 2020 before the end of the week. While the 2020 senior football semi finals, subsequent final and the Senior hurling final are likely to cause headaches as Laois County teams are going to be in action until at least July, there are a number of lower grade championships that could be brought to a close next month.
The full plan for the remaining 2020 underage championships is shown below;
Tues 8 June
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's v O'Dempseys
To be confirmed 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Round 2
Kilcavan GAA 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock v Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 1
Colt GAA 18:30 Cromogue v Clonaslee St Manmans
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Castletown
Crettyard 18:30 Crettyard v Clough-Ballacolla
Wed 9 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Rosenallis
O’Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Round 5
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v St Joseph's
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Ballylinan 18:30 Ballylinan v St Pauls
Thurs 10 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Castletown 18:30 Castletown v Rathdowney Errill
Ballacolla 18:30 Clough Ballacolla v Na Fianna
Fri 11 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition S/ Finals
McCann Park / Ratheniska 18:30 Portarlington v Park Ratheniska Timahoe
Mountrath / Colt 18:30 St Fintan’s Mountrath v Raheen Parish Gaels
Sat 12 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals
Venue tbc 18:00 First Team v Fourth Team
Venue tbc 18:00 Second Team v Third Team
Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition S/Finals
Ballyroan / Mountmellick 18:00 Ballyroan Abbey v Mountmellick Gaels
Killeshin / O’Dempsey’s 18:00 Killeshin v O’Dempsey’s
Sun 13 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Hurling Championship Final
LOETB CoE 11:30 Camross v Clough Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel U15 "B" Hurling Competition Final
LOETB CoE 11:30 Portarlington or Park Ratheniska Timahoe v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Raheen Parish Gaels
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship S/Finals
Venue tbc 18:30 The Harps v Castletown or Rathdowney Errill
Venue tbc 18:30 Portlaoise v Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship S/Finals
Venue tbc 18:00 First Team v Fourth Team
Venue tbc 18:00 Second Team v Third Team
Mon 14 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Round 7
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Stradbally Parish Gaels
To be confirmed 18:30 Na Fianna Og v Portlaoise
Killeshin GAA 18:30 Killeshin v O'Dempseys
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Quarter Finals
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Spink v Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock
The Harps 18:30 The Harps v Ballyroan Abbey
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Football Competition Round 5
Ballyfin GAA 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Cromogue
Wed 16 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Hurling Championship Final
LOETB CoE TBC The Harps or Castletown or Rathdowney Errill v Portlaoise or Clough Ballacolla or Na Fianna
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship S/Finals
Camross 18:30 Camross v St Fintan’s Mountrath or Rosenallis
Ratheniska 18:30 Park Ratheniska Timahoe v Borris in Ossory or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition S/ Finals
McCann Park 18:30 Portarlington v Clonad
Emo 18:30 St Pauls v Ballinakill Ballypickas
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Hurling Championship Shield Final
Colt / Ballyfin 18:30 Raithin Og v Na Fianna
Fri 18 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U15 Football Championship Final
Midlands Park Hotel U15 “B” Football Competition Final
LOETB CoE 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey or Mountmellick Gaels v Killeshin or O’Dempsey’s
Sat 19 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship S/Finals
First Team v Fourth Team
Second Team v Third Team
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield S/Finals
Fifth Team Bye
Sixth Team v Seventh Team
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition S/Finals
Ballylinan 18:00 Ballylinan v The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey
Graiguecullen18:00 Graiguecullen v Park Ratheniska Spink or Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield S/Finals
Emo St Pauls v The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock
To be confirmed The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock v Rosenallis
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Final
Group Winner v Group Runner-up
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “C” Football Competition Shield Final
Group Third v Group Fourth
Sun 20 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Hurling Championship Final
Camross or St Fintan’s Mountrath or Rosenallis v Park Ratheniska Timahoe or Borris in Ossory or St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "C" Hurling Competition Final
Portarlington or Clonad v St Pauls or Ballinakill Ballypickas
Mon 21 June:
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Final
Midlands Park Hotel U13 Football Championship Shield Final
Midlands Park Hotel U13 “B” Football Competition Final
Ballylinan or The Harps or Ballyroan Abbey v Graiguecullen or Park Ratheniska Spink or Winner Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel U13 "B" Football Competition Shield Final
St Pauls or The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock v The Heath / Mountmellick / Kilcavan The Rock or Rosenallis
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on