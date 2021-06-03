Portarlington Golf club gear up for Open week

After months of deserted fairways, golf clubs around the Country re-opened their doors last month and got their business moving again.

With restrictions evolving and continuing to ease, golfers are now free to play golf where they wish and with that in mind, Portarlington Golf club have released the dates and details of their open week which begins on Friday June 11.

Competitions will run right throughout the week with various formats ranging from team events, scrambles and singles competitions.

Bookings can be made on the BRS system or by contacting the club directly.

The full list of competitions for the Portarlington golf club open week are as follows;

Friday June 11

- Two person team classic

- 9 hole stableford from 5.30pm

Saturday June 12

- Three person runble

- Three club, 9 hole single stableford



Sunday June 13

- Four person classic stableford

- 9 hole mixed fourball from 5.30pm



Monday June 14

- Four person champagne scramble

- 9 hole stableford from 5.30pm



Tuesday June 15

- Three person waltz

- 9 hole stableford from 5.30pm

Wednesday June 16

- 18 hole single stableford

- 9 hole stableford from 5.30pm

Thursday June 17

- Four person scramble

- 9 hole stableford from 5.30pm

Friday June 18

- Two person classic stableford

- 9 hole mixed aggregate from 5.30pm

Saturday June 19

- Four person champagne classic

- 9 hole mixed fourball from 5.30pm

Sunday June 20

- Open fourball stableford

- 9 hole mixed foresomes from 5.30pm.

