Portarlington Rugby star set to shine Down Under with Melbourne Rebels

Portarlington's Caoilfhionn Culliton has been selected as part of the Melbourne Rebels Women's squad for the Australian Super W season which is set to kick off later this month.

The former Portarlington RFC and North Midlands Falcons player has impressed since her move to Australia and was named on the 34 person panel for the Rebels earlier this week.

North Midlands Falcons are a women's rugby team made up of Portarlington and Cill Dara RFC and is a club where Culliton enjoyed great success. She was an integral part of their league and cup double back in 2018 and is a former winner of the Leinster Express sportstar of the month award which she picked up in April of 2018 on that back of that double success.

Also a keen Gaelic footballer, she lined out for St Conleth's and was a excellent defender.

This will be the Melbourne Rebels fourth season competing in the Super W league and everyone at the club is excited to get going again after a long lay off due to Covid-19.