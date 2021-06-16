GALLERY: Laois hurlers Golf society honour late founding member with opening outing of the year

Idyllic weather and the most pleasant surroundings of Abbeyleix Golf Club contributed to an excellent day’s golf as the Laois hurlers Golf season got underway on Saturday last. Dedicated to the memory of our good friend, Larry Mahony, who passed away last February, it proved a resounding success with a large turn-out, including a number of new members and a few old faces making a welcome return.

A founder member of the Society, Larry’s contribution was truly immense, the driving force behind the success of our Society – he will be fondly remembered.

With players taking full advantage of the conditions, a very competitive battle ensued. Some great scores were recorded, with only a handful of points separating the top players. How ironic it was that another Mahony, Martin, took the top prize.

Putting his extensive knowledge of the course to good effect he held off a strong challenge from Camross’s Gerry Kavanagh. Sean Aherne took third spot closely followed by Larry Swayne and Donal Doheny.

Society Captain Eamon Jones, the former Kilcotton and Laois star, hosts our next Outing which is scheduled for Roscrea Golf Club on Saturday September 11th. If you played hurling at any level and hold a GUI handicap why not join us for a great day of golf and a chance to reminisce about the good old days.

