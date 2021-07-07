Rubber set to burn up in Laois at Stradbally Summer Rallysprint

Heartlands Rally.

Rally in Stradbally

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois Rallysport Club is gearing up for a day of thrills and spills this July at its Summer Rallysprint taking place on July 24th in Stradbally. Regs and entries can be viewed at www.shannonsportsit.ie/evo/Login
As the event is being run on a non-contact basis due to Covid 19, entries will be only available to be made on the Online Shannon Sports IT Evo system.  Entries close on July 10 at 6pm. This is a gated event and there will be no spectator access.

