Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Irish Olympian with Laois roots helps make history in Tokyo for Team Ireland

olympics tokyo

Shane Ryan of Ireland in action during the men's 4 x 200 metre freestyle relay at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Japan. Photo by Ian MacNicol Sportsfiile

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Shane Ryan made up for some of the disappointment of having to pull out of his chosen Olympic event in Tokyo by making history for Ireland at the games in Japan.

The swimmer whose dad Tom is from Portarlington in Laois joined three other Irish swimmers in a landmark swim.

For the first time in history Team Ireland fielded a Men’s 4 X 200m Relay in swimming featuring with Jack McMillan, Finn McGeever, Brendan Hyland and Shane who also swam for Ireland in Rio.

The quartet finished 8th in their heat with a time of 7.15.48, resulting in a 14th place overall finish; the top eight progressed to the final.

McMillan showed his class in his Olympic debut, clocking a time of 1:46.66 in the opening leg of the relay, putting them in fourth place at that early stage, the first time that he swam under 1:47, and swimming an Irish Senior Record.

The achievement may make up for some of Shane's disappointment in having to pull out of the  men's 100m backstroke due to injury. All his previous major championship medals were won in the backstroke.

It was reported that the decision was made in consultation with the Team Ireland swimming and medical staff in Tokyo.

Ryan, a native of Pennsylvania in the USA, is due to contest the 100m butterfly.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie