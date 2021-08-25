Search our Archive

25/08/2021

WATCH: Laois swimmer through to final at Paralympics in Tokyo

WATCH: Laois swimmer through to final at Paralympics in Tokyo

Nicole Turner in action

Reporter:

Reporter

Portarlington swimmer Nicole Turner is through to the final of the S6 50m freestyle at the Paralympics in Tokyo. 

Nicole, who lives in Garryhinch near Portarlington, swam a personal best time of 35.47 seconds to qualify for the final in eighth place. It is her first of three events in Tokyo.

She will be in Lane 8 for the final.

Now just nineteen years of age, Turner has developed into an outstanding Paralympics swimmer and she competed in her the 2016 Paralympics in Rio De Janeiro five years ago. That event was all about learning for a very young Turner and she showed her rich promise as she competed in five events and made five finals. Her best placing was fifth in the 50 metres butterfly and she set personal bests in six out of her ten races.

She has won a prolific haul of medals. Her first year to swim internationally was in 2015, when she was 13 in the world IPC swimming championships in Madeira.

She has an impressive collection of world and European medals. These include:

2016 European IPC swimming championships won 2 silver and 1 bronze. Silvers in the 200m IM and 100m Breaststroke and the Bronze in the 50m Butterfly.

2018 won a silver European medal in the 50m fly.

2019 won a World Bronze medal in the 50m fly.

2021 won Four European medals 2 silver and 2 bronze. Silvers in the 100m breaststroke and the 50m fly. Bronzes in the 50m freestyle and the 200m IM.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media