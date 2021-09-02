Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Paralymic medalist Nicole Turner clears up Laois Offaly identity - sort of

nicole turner

The Turner family and friends celebrate Nicole's medal at home in Garyhinch, Co Offaly. Picture: Michael Scully

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Portarlington's Paralympic silver medalist Nicole Turner is an Laois woman who says she'll be killed if she doesn't also say she is an Offaly woman.

Nicole, whose brother Ciarán has a clear Offaly allegiance, was very diplomatic this week. 

Nicole said that while she was born in Portlaoise hospital and lives on the border between Laois and Offaly at Garyhinch. The live about 300 metres from a border bridge so technically, she is an Offaly woman.

But Nicole has a different take on it, as she outlined in an interview with the Irish Independent.

“I’ve always said I’m a Laois woman, simply because Laois is the bigger county and some would say it’s a better county for the football and hurling. But I live right on the border. If I say I’m not an Offaly woman, everyone in Offaly will be killing me,” she said.

The family moved to Garyhinch near Portarlington 21 years ago and have never thought of leaving. Her mum Bernie told the Express that they thought they lived in Laois until she saw the Offaly flags being flown when Offaly were going well in GAA.

Bernie was born and raised in Rochdale near Manchester while her dad Jason was born in Wales but raised in Rochdale. Bernie's dad hails from Navan. Her grandmother lives in Birr.

Nicole also outlined some of her plans for the future.

“I’m definitely going to keep swimming. We have a nice little break, just to unwind and have some time with friends and family, but Paris is only three years away and I’m still only 19, so Paris is definitely on the horizon.

“Education-wise, I think I am going to do a PLC rather than go back to my Leaving Cert just because it would be less stressful, and I can work swimming around both. I mean, we have a few weeks off and then we’re straight back into training because the Worlds Championships are in Madeira next June, so it’s a very early season next year as well,” she told the Independent.

https://www.leinsterexpress.ie/gallery/sport/660108/ecstasy-in-garyhinch-where-family-celebrate-nicole-turner-s-silver-medal-on-laois-offaly-border.html

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media