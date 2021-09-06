Homecoming details for Portlaoise Paralympian hero announced

Gary O'Reilly
Details have been released of the homecoming arrangements for Portlaoise Paralympian star Gary O'Reilly.
From the Borris Road in Portlaoise, O'Reilly won a bronze medal in Tokyo last week and will touch back down on Irish soil on Wednesday.
It has been confirmed that supporters and family will be lining the Borris Road on Wedneasday September 8 at 7pm to welcome him home.
This will be a momentous occasion for Portlaoise to celebrate one of their own and supporters are invited to join in on the event and to bring your Ireland flags.
Check out Tuesday's Leinster Express for a free souvenir poster of Gary O'Reilly celebrating his achievements.
