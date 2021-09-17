Laois GAA calling on Primary Schools to help design County kit

Laois GAA, in association with O'Neill's, are running a competition in partnership with Laois Primary Schools to design a new Laois GAA kit for the 2022 -2023 season.

Speaking on the competition, Laois GAA commented;

"Laois GAA hugely appreciates our young supporters and wanted to do something special by asking for their contribution to our new Laois GAA kit design. Laois GAA would also like to acknowledge the tremendous work being done in our clubs and schools and in particular Cumann na mBunscol, in the promotion of our games."

Primary School students can design, draw or colour a Laois GAA themed kit, including the main sponsor MW Hire on front and associated kit sponsor Magni on back.

The Primary School with the winning design will receive an O'Neill's set of jerseys and the pupil associated with the winning design will receive an O'Neill's online voucher to the tune of €100.

The closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 1st. October. All entries to be returned to laoisjerseycomp@gmail.com

To design your jersey, go onto the Oneills link here https://icreate.oneills.com/ gaa-jerseys-3-stripe.html