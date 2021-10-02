Search

02/10/2021

Could you be the next Alison Miller? Portlaoise Rugby Club looking for more U14 girl players

U14 girls enjoying a training session at Portlaoise Rugby Club, located in Togher.

Calling all Under 14 girls living in Laois born in 2008 and 2009!

Portlaoise Rugby Club is enjoying getting the season off and running with the under 14 girls in Togher but is looking for more players to get involved.

"We already have a fun and lively group out training twice a week with a mix of new and experienced players. We would love to get more girls involved to help us to create a strong group who can play rugby and enjoy the team spirit.

"We would like to welcome girls born in 2008 & 2009 to come out to training and see what they think. You do not need to have played before and don't worry about fitness, we can work on that. We train twice weekly, with a schedule of matches due to commence soon. Come on give it a try," say the club.

If interested just contact 087 6909501.

