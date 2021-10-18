WATCH: Creator, defender, scorer - Ciara shines for Panthers

Ciara Byrne is the Ireland U20 Basketball Captain
Irish basketball U20 captain Ciara Byrne starred for Portlaoise Panthers in their Division 1 match up with Limerick in the MissQuote.ie - Division 1 Basketball Ireland League - what her highlights below from the big win over Limerick Celtics.
Player Spotlights, Edition.— (@Julien_Korver26) October 17, 2021
Ciara Byrne (n°7), @plaoisepanthers, captain of the U20 squad this summer.
Creator / facilitator with the ball, efficient on both sides (offense and defense), she's not afraid of competition.
One of the hidden gem in this young generation. pic.twitter.com/yCj7bVPpl9
