Laois Marlins enjoy great success as competitive swimming returns

Leinster Future Challengers Gala 24th October

Great excitement and enthusiasm in Laois Marlins Swim Club with swimming competitively back going again. On 24th October, we had our first swim Gala (Leinster Future Challengers Gala) in the National Aquatic Centre for younger swimmers (u13).

Laois Marlins had five young swimmers attending this Gala, Ethan Davy, Alex Hooney, Chloe Kavanagh, Aoibheann Lalor and Cathal Tiernan who delivered a strong performance competing in 17 individual swims and achieving 10 personal bests between them.

A special mention for Cathal Tiernan receiving a 3rd place in the 50m Breast.

Leinster Aspiring Champions Gala 30th & 31st Oct

Laois Marlins had a very strong squad attending the Leinster Aspiring Champions Gala on the 30 and 31st of October at the National Aquatic Center. This was an over 13’s two-day event.

There was great buzz within the squad as it was their first Gala swimming competitively against other clubs since March 2020 and Laois Marlins where well represented at this event with 22 swimmers, 10 girls and 12 boys.

Representing the Girls were; Amy Bergin, Lucy Brennan, Orla Colley, Sophie Igoe, Lena Kaminska Tiernan, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Katie O’Connor, Daniela Ryan and Jessica Zhigulskaya.

Representing the Boys: Cathal Bergin, Micheál Bergin, Billy Brennan, Jack Brennan, Eli Brophy, Sam Farrell, Noah Murphy, Leo Picard, Ignat Samuchov, Valera Zaharovs, Aidan Zou and Sean Zou.

The club swimmers took part in a total of 99 individual swims between them, achieving 54 personal bests. With commendation to Caoimhe Moore who put in a massive performance in the 1500m free achieving 2nd place overall and also Ignat Samuchov whom had a super day putting in amazing swims and achieving first place in the 200m Breast and second place in the 100m Breast.

Over the two competitions Laois Marlins presented a fantastic display of talent and there was great encouragement to their fellow members by cheering for each other throughout the Gala. Well done to all the swimmers wearing the yellow and blue cap for Laois Marlins Swim Club.

A huge thanks to the coaches Padraig Dolan and Judith O’Connor for their motivation and encouragement and to the team managers in their guidance and safeguarding the squad.

New Ross Swim Club Gala 7th November

Laois Marlins Swimming Club (LMSC) were out in force at the New Ross Swim Club (NRSC) Gala on the 7th November. The NRSC Gala is a Level 3 short course Gala, which means the times achieved can be used toward the Leinster Short Course Championships on the 20th November.

LMSC achieved super results and where well represented with 17 club swimmers whom travelled in the early morning to The Apex pool in New Ross for a warm up swim at 8.10am before racing.

Laois Marlins collectively achieved 36 Personal Bests, many swimmers achieving this in multiple swims. The young swimmers took part in a total of 62 individual races and took home a total of 7 medals 2 Golds, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze and many swimmers achieving division times to qualify for the Leinster Short Couse Championships.

Representing the girls were: Orla Coley, Lucy Brennan, Klava Hayes, Sophie Igoe, Lena Kaminska Tiernan, Chloe Kavanagh, Katie Kirwan, Aoibheann Lalor, Caoimhe Moore, Sadhbh Moore, Katie O’Connor and Daniela Ryan.

Representing the boys: Eli Brophy, Sam Farrell, Alex Hooney, Isaac Kenny and Leo Picard.

A special mention to all those swimmers who achieved Division Times at the event and to our medal winners, Klava Hayes who was in flying form winning a gold in the 100m freestyle and two silvers in 50m Breast and 50m Fly, Chloe Kavanagh swam a brilliant 200m freestyle receiving a bronze.

Alex Hooney had a cracking day achieving a gold in the 100m free, a Silver in the 50 Breast and Daniela Ryan give a super performance in the 100m fly achieving a Bronze.

Well done to every swimmer who participated in the Gala also to the parents in their time, patience and developing their children’s goals and to the Head Coach Padraic Dolan and team manager Judith O’Connor for their very important encouragement.