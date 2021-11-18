IN PICTURES: Former Ireland legend takes training session with Portarlington RFC minis

There was great excitement in Portarlington RFC on Wednesday night as former Ireland and Leinster Rugby star Gordon Darcy took a training session with their minis teams.
Darcy is one of the most decorated players to play for Province and Country and all the kids were in awe as he put them through their paces on night while sticking around afterwards to sign autographs and pose for photos.
Denis Byrne was on hand to capture the evening.
Click on the next icon to scroll through our gallery of photos
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.