Snow & ice in COLD St Patrick's Day weekend Met Éireann advance weather warning #beastfromtheeast

Met Éireann has issued an an advance warning for snow and ice as the blast of Siberian air known as the 'beast from the east' makes a return trip to Ireland.

The forecaster has issued a Status Yellow Weather advisory for cold weather this weekend with low-temperatures, now-showers, snow-accumulation mainly Saturday night and Sunday.

The advice is valid from Friday, March 16 9am to Sunday 18 March 2018 11:59pm.

Met Éireann's UK partner the Met Office has warned of much colder weather this weekend.

Looking ahead to the #weekend? Turning much colder with #snow and #ice in places - here are the details pic.twitter.com/dWmhgv1ehY — Met Office (@metoffice) March 15, 2018

Forecast

Friday