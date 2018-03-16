St Patrick's Day will be Siberian as Met Éireann issues snow ice weather warnings

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange for Dublin, Kildare and other parts of Leinster a cold blast of Siberian air returns to make it a freezing and snowy St Patrick's Day weekend.

The forecaster has also issued a national weather warning as temperatures are set to plummet over the Saturday and Sunday.

The weather is expected to be similar but not as bad as when Storm Emma collided with the Beast from the East over Ireland and Britain earlier in March.

Met Éireann's Status Orange snow-ice warning is for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford. It warns scattered heavy snow showers will lead to accumulations in places and some drifting.

The warning is valid from 3am Sunday, March 18 to noon Sunday, March 18.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning is in place for the rest of Ireland. This warning says it will be very cold this weekend with wind chill and icy patches. Snow showers also but some areas staying dry, especially the northwest.

It is valid from noon Saturday, March 17 to 9am on Monday, March 19.

As to the impact on the parades, Met Éireann expects conditions to be fine but very cold in the afternoon with snow spreading in from the east from evening onwards. Sunday will see the worst of the snow but Monday should be milder.

Gardaí urged the public to please be conscious of local conditions an take appropriate precautions. Gardaí are not advising people to take unnecessary journeys as this weather warning is not as extreme as the previous one.

Latest forecast from Met Office in UK where forecasters are 'quite concerned' with several snow warnings in place. It has yet to say how bad it may become.

For those out and about on Saturday, below are the projected afternoon air temperatures (red) and wind chill temperatures (blue) for St Patrick's Day. pic.twitter.com/9e7SpOMcHk — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 16, 2018